The Quickest Way to Reduce Airplane Emissions

Earlier this year, the European Commission released a report on the implications of a theoretical €0.33 tax on every liter of jet fuel sold within the European Union. Member nations say they have a right to do this within the parameters of the Chicago Convention, but haven’t tried yet. The commission concluded that such a move would raise ticket costs 10 percent across the board and cut the number of travelers, industry jobs, and emissions by 11 percent.

In October, as Thunberg was preparing for the youth climate strike in New York City, ICAO convened its triennial assembly in Montreal. The body held board elections, discussed legal issues, and also featured contentious debate about aviation and environmental priorities. While, according to aviation analyst Alex Macheras’s report on the proceedings, a Finnish delegate talked about her determination “to ensure aviation is considered an acceptable form of transport,” and a representative from Qatar presented on the environmental costs of Saudi Arabia closing its airspace to Qatari jets, forcing them into carbon-intensive alternative routes, the main issue was opposition to ICAO’s Climate Change Resolutions.

In 2010, ICAO members resolved to ensure industry growth is carbon-neutral growth after 2020 and improve fuel efficiency by 2 percent per year through 2050. To deliver on these arbitrary and unscientific goals, ICAO in 2016 adopted the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which will eventually require airlines operating certain international flights to purchase emissions offsets and use more biofuels.

For environmentalists, ICAO’s climate change resolutions are too little, too late. Carbon is being addressed, but other pollutants like nitrogen oxides aren’t. And 2 percent annual improvements in fuel efficiency are effectively meaningless when demand is growing more than twice as fast. Yet for countries like China, which publicly criticized the climate resolutions at the most recent assembly, ICAO’s proposal is seen as an unwanted restraint on the airline industry’s growth.

Thus far, ICAO doesn’t seem inclined to revisit the jet fuel tax exemption. Just as concerning, ICAO could prevent countries from implementing their own emissions offsetting strategies. At least five nations “insisted on CORSIA being the sole mechanism anywhere,” according to Euractiv, which could complicate the European Union’s market-based emissions trading scheme.

Paul Steele, vice president of the International Air Transport Association, reportedly told the assembly what he had observed was “unprecedented” and “a step backward.” ICAO declined to comment for this story, citing its policy against speculating “on legal matters, including the potential interpretations of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.”

In the absence of strong international leadership, individuals are left to their own devices to combat the climate crisis. In some cases, as with carbon offsets, fliers have the same recourse as airlines: both can pay to plant more trees or fund a new solar farm. But the carbon offset market is full of ineffective schemes, and no offset is better than not emitting in the first place.



Ultimately, airlines and the various governmental and non-governmental entities that oversee them are the only ones who can lead the systemic change we need. They can develop and purchase alternative fuels, negotiate more direct routes through contested airspace, and, if only it was legal, tax jet fuel on international flights.

In 1944, the Chicago Convention’s fuel exemption made some sense. It was crafted in the spirit of friendship and expanding postwar recovery and economic capabilities—not under the specter of climate change. But 75 years later, fliers find themselves in a different position. It’s clear that the best thing for humanity is curbing emissions, but the convention hasn’t evolved as quickly as the science. While potential fliers debate individual ethics, like Thunberg’s aviation abstention or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private jet, ICAO has the ability to make a much bigger, systemic difference. So far, it seems to lack the will.