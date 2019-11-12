The Quickest Way to Reduce Airplane Emissions

Aviation accounts for 2.4 percent of global emissions—a figure that can seem insignificant until it’s put into context. In more personal terms, a roundtrip flight from London to New York emits 2,173 pounds of carbon—more than the average citizen of 56 countries generates in a year. In Thunberg’s native Sweden, there’s a word for the sickening feeling these statistics evoke: flygskam, or “flight shame.”

Fewer are familiar with the agency that orchestrates all that international air travel. But the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which concluded its fortieth assembly in October, is a name worth knowing: in many ways, the low sticker price and high environmental costs of international flight today can be traced back to ICAO’s first meeting 75 years ago. And the future of travel could be determined by what they do next.

In 1944, in the thick of World War II, representatives of 54 nations convened in Chicago for the first Convention on International Civil Aviation. At the time, the majority of plane power was used for military goals, like moving soldiers or cargo. The job of the so-called Chicago Convention was to chart a course for the future of civilian flight.