The Failure of the Adults

We admire such children, at least when we support their cause. Yet we greet their political involvement with a sense of unease. The more we sympathize, the more we see their activism as a sign of how bad things are. It makes us feel, as adults, that we’ve failed. Kids shouldn’t have to take political action to stop mass human extinction or keep armed madmen out of their schools. Those who do are like the children of alcoholics who have to care for the parents, get dinner on the stove, and put the little brother to bed.

Western societies—though it is not only the West that clings to this construct—believe that childhood is supposed to be a separate, playful, safe realm, protected from sordid grown-up business. Kids are supposed to be kids, doing kid things. Even the political theorist John Stuart Mill, Rich Lowry’s favorite precocious child, fell into an intense depression as a young man, realizing he had missed out on his childhood. Thunberg acknowledges as much herself, and she wants us to know it. She told world leaders at the United Nations in September, “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. You have … stolen my childhood with your empty words.”

One reason to fight for a better world is to allow all kids a real childhood, free not only from climate change and gun violence, but also from poverty and war—so that they can do profoundly inconsequential stuff. Today, it’s hard to imagine a society in which kids feel that adults are managing things sensibly. We can’t tell them: No worries, we’ve got this, just go to the park and play stickball. That’s because it’s all too plain with each passing day that we haven’t got this.