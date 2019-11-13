The Enduring Battle to Diversify Historical Reenactment

As a result of these versions of American history being deemed the acceptable version, in our pages and on our screens, in our schools and in fields full of hobbyists, reenactments of white supremacist history remain the norm. Meanwhile, depictions of non-white history—particularly when not edited or modified for the sensibilities of white audiences—still seem to startle. And so concessions are routinely made.

With few exceptions, Hollywood tends to soften its messages on slavery, the Jim Crow era, and the Civil Rights era for white audiences. The creators of the recent Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, have had to defend their decision to show a white man saving Harriet Tubman from a villainous black slave catcher. The moment, even as the white man remains an evil vengeful slaveowner, explores the innate complexity of humanity, the film’s defenders claim. Or was it for the comfort of white moviegoers and the ticket sales they bring? Such black slave catchers “were few and far between,” University of Connecticut historian Manisha Sinha told the History News Network in October—and far outnumbered by those “assisting fugitive slaves and in the abolitionist underground.”

Even when that history is laid bare, warts and all, especially Native history, the spotlight is rarely granted solely to the Native characters, and the storyteller is almost never from a Native community. David Grann’s hit book Killers of the Flower Moon, praised by all the right places, focused on the methodical murder of Osage Nation citizens by white businessmen in the 1920s for their oil-rich land. The tale, told with the cooperation of Osage Nation citizens, was framed as a classic detective story, featuring a white FBI agent who goes about unraveling the mysterious slayings of one family in particular. The final 70-odd pages then bring the reader into present day, where Grann, writing from the first-person, slowly discovers what in fact has been known to the Osage for generations—this history of an entire community being hunted by white industrialists and hustlers.