Why Wouldn’t Michael Bloomberg Run for President?

In 2001, The Daily Telegraph ran a profile of Bloomberg, then running for New York mayor, that could very easily have been about a certain other New York City billionaire.

He is worth nearly $8 billion. He owns luxury houses, a private plane and a helicopter. Gorgeous women queue to seduce him. His company ticks over a fortune each day without him needing to be there. But Michael Bloomberg is bored witless. What he really wants is to be the Goliath running the so-called capital of the world. He wants it so badly he is prepared to spend at least $19 million telling everyone how great he is. Then, if elected, he’ll do the job for $2 a year. Naturally ego has nothing to do with it. “Would you rather elect a poor person who didn’t succeed?” Bloomberg asks. “Look, I’m a great American dream.”

Beach went on to write that Bloomberg considered being mayor of New York “one of the four best jobs in the world” alongside being chief of the World Bank, being the secretary-general of the United Nations, and being the president of the United States. His mayorship was successful enough by the standards of the centrist establishment that his public image has transcended the kind of crass ambition he displayed before he ran. Michael Bloomberg is now not only an esteemed thought-leader, but a kind of messianic figure regularly pitched by a determined cadre of centrists as a figure uniquely capable of addressing rising polarization and partisanship on the American political scene. Every election season for the past decade—no matter the political moment, no matter what issues and figures defined any given campaign—the solution to all that ails the country has always been Michael Bloomberg.

One of the early pieces pushing a Bloomberg presidential run ran in New York magazine in 2006. “Bloomberg should really run—fanfare, please—for the good of the country,” Chris Smith wrote. “Elsewhere in this issue you’ll find smart discussions of how American politics could use a competitive jolt from a centrist third party. Those stories do a terrific job of describing how we got into this mess and the mechanism for creating a cure. The specific candidate who best fits the description, and who is best equipped for a 2008 third-party presidential run, is Mike Bloomberg.” Bloomberg addressed the chatter over his political future that summer with jokes and denials while boosters and advisers like Deputy Mayor Kevin Sheekey kept the door to a run open just wide enough that Bloomberg was a favorite potential candidate of those behind the bipartisan Unity08 campaign in 2007—so much so that two of that group’s founders left to start a Draft Bloomberg campaign. In February 2008, Bloomberg quashed the speculation with an announcement that he wouldn’t run that nonetheless sounded like a campaign launch. “More of the same won’t do, on the economy or any other issue,” he wrote in The New York Times. “We need innovative ideas, bold action and courageous leadership. That’s not just empty rhetoric, and the idea that we have the ability to solve our toughest problems isn’t some pie-in-the-sky dream.”

In 2010, speculative polling gauged support for a potential Bloomberg run in 2012. Only 26 percent of New Yorkers were supportive of the idea. Still, New York was intrigued enough by the possibility that they ran a piece of pure fan fiction by John Heilemann speculating that a Bloomberg run could lead to Electoral College deadlock that would allow House Republicans to install Sarah Palin as president. Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson assured Heilemann that a recent flurry of political activity had been aimed solely at blunting “the purity-crazed polarization” Bloomberg saw as a “national curse.” Heilemann opined anyway that 2012 would likely be Bloomberg’s “last shot” at the presidency, given his age, and referenced political strategists like Mark Penn who argued that Bloomberg could see an opportunity in the Republican Party’s enthusiasm for Palin and Obama’s liberalism:

One part of Penn’s analysis is shared by strategists in both parties: that a Palin nomination plus a further slide by Obama would tempt at least one independent or third-party challenger to step into the ring. But among the names occasionally mooted—Donald Trump? Really?—Bloomberg’s would be the most viable. His economic competence and financial acumen would appeal to moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats, and his liberal stances on the Park51 mosque, gay marriage, and other social issues might make him appealing to some progressives disappointed in Obama.

Bloomberg, of course, didn’t end up running that year either. Inevitably, 2016 produced yet another round of will-he-or-won’t-he speculation and another column from Bloomberg both denying a potential run and framing his brand of politics as the only solution for America’s woes. But the Times reported this time around that Bloomberg’s aides had been planning for a campaign quite seriously, having produced at least one television ad and contracted with consultants who argued, in maps that subsequently went viral, that Bloomberg could win states like Ohio and Michigan in an independent run against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and even tie Trump in Texas in a race against Bernie Sanders. The next month, former Politico CEO Jim VandeHei floated Bloomberg as a potential backer of a new “Innovation Party” that could “disrupt” the American political establishment with a kind of Silicon Valley populism.