Why Wouldn’t Michael Bloomberg Run for President?

One part of Penn’s analysis is shared by strategists in both parties: that a Palin nomination plus a further slide by Obama would tempt at least one independent or third-party challenger to step into the ring. But among the names occasionally mooted—Donald Trump? Really?—Bloomberg’s would be the most viable. His economic competence and financial acumen would appeal to moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats, and his liberal stances on the Park51 mosque, gay marriage, and other social issues might make him appealing to some progressives disappointed in Obama.

Bloomberg, of course, didn’t end up running that year either. Inevitably, 2016 produced yet another round of will-he-or-won’t-he speculation and another column from Bloomberg both denying a potential run and framing his brand of politics as the only solution for America’s woes. But the Times reported this time around that Bloomberg’s aides had been planning for a campaign quite seriously, having produced at least one television ad and contracted with consultants who argued, in maps that subsequently went viral, that Bloomberg could win states like Ohio and Michigan in an independent run against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and even tie Trump in Texas in a race against Bernie Sanders. The next month, former Politico CEO Jim VandeHei floated Bloomberg as a potential backer of a new “Innovation Party” that could “disrupt” the American political establishment with a kind of Silicon Valley populism.

Seven years after Bloomberg’s “last shot,” he’s a potential contender once again, albeit an evidently more serious one than before. It would be easy to chalk up his interest this time to encouragement from the press. But Bloomberg, one of the ten wealthiest people in America, probably never really needed a confidence boost. If billionaires like Bloomberg aren’t masters of the universe, they are at least used to shaping or running their particular corners of the world—companies, whole industries, entire cities. It’s evidently not too much of a stretch to imagine their running the rest of it. Belief in the omnipotence of the wealthy—the notion that acquiring vast amounts of wealth requires an intelligence roughly as vast—runs deep. Last week’s back and forth between Bill Gates and Elizabeth Warren over Warren’s proposed wealth tax brought a chorus of voices online to Gates’s defense, arguing that wealthy philanthropists like Gates spend their money as rationally as anyone possibly could—never mind the fact that some of that money, in Gates’s case, was donated at the recommendation of Jeffery Epstein, a convicted sex offender with no scientific credentials.

This is the kind of thinking that allows people to presuppose that a man like Bloomberg should be able to see, in polls and reporting, what political obsessives see. But those obsessives can’t see what Bloomberg sees: a political world that seems to revolve around him as clearly as it seemed to mankind for ages that the Earth was the center of the universe. The politicians come to people like him for money and advice, while ordinary folk have to resign themselves to phone calls and protests. He owes the very fact that he’s being discussed as a candidate at all to wealth—the very same thing that sent the current occupant of the White House on his way to the presidency. It makes all the sense in the world that Bloomberg might take a look at the election this time around—at a worse, less wealthy businessman running for a second term—and think to himself, “Why wasn’t that me?” He is no better or smarter for being a billionaire than all the other misguided and ambitious people who jump into presidential politics, and if by some miracle he is elected, he will be subject to the same kinds of ordinary misjudgments that often afflict ordinary people.