The Kingmaker Reveals the Real Imelda Marcos

That outlandish business of Imelda’s shoes—did she have 3,000?—obscures the facts. One of the talking heads in Greenfield’s film notes the woman’s “edifice complex,” which would seem to apply to another world leader I could name. This meant erecting buildings and bridges across the Philippines (pocketing some of the budget) and also buying a handful of towers in Manhattan (the Woolworth among them). In context of the Marcoses’ theft, the frippery hardly matters. Mariah Carey probably owns more Manolos! That evidence of Imelda as Marie Antoinette has become a tidy myth that’s useful to the Marcos family. On camera, Imelda recalls the night that she and her husband fled the country and the people looted the presidential palace: “They found no skeletons, but found beautiful shoes.”



The people didn’t need to poke around in closets to find the corruption. During the height of her power, Imelda—the consummate shopper—bought some wild animals from Kenya and stashed them on Calauit Island, which everyone pretended was an uninhabited sanctuary (the government evicted the locals). Four generations on, those animals’ descendants are inbred and dysfunctional. This is some truly insane, Pablo Escobar shit, and Greenfield returns to this more than once—it’s an irresistible symbol of power run amok—though she hardly needs it.

As the film moves into 2016, the focus shifts from Marcos to her son, Bongbong, and his race for the Philippine vice presidency. At one this point in the film, Imelda is referred to as the consummate politician—the maker of two generations of kings. That’s the trick of the movie’s title; the only person more powerful than a king is the person who installs them upon the throne.

