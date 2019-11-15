The Kingmaker Reveals the Real Imelda Marcos

The scariest thing at 2019’s box office isn’t Joaquin Phoenix’s clown, or the uncanny valley felines of Cats, or Pennywise. It’s Imelda Marcos. The Kingmaker, the fourth feature by the director and photographer Lauren Greenfield, is a documentary but it’s also a work of horror.

Her previous films Generation Wealth and The Queen of Versailles are testament to Greenfield’s interest in our obsession with money. Perhaps someday, when the dust of the future class war settles, we’ll think of her as a seer. Imelda seems the ideal subject for Greenfield: the absolute paragon of excess, a reliable pop cultural punch line ever since her husband, the Filipino strongman Ferdinand Marcos, was deposed by a People Power revolution in 1986. I’m confident that someone who couldn’t find the Philippines on a map would remember her as the presidential wife who had too many shoes.

Greenfield’s film begins in 2014, as a portrait of a woman in her dotage. Still glam at 85, the former beauty queen rides through the streets of Manila, where vendors and children crowd around for a look at her, or maybe for one of the crisp bills she dispenses wherever she goes. The people glimpsed in this first scene gaze at Imelda with awe and it doesn’t seem only a matter of the money—there’s a deep affection there.

Greenfield provides a useful crash course on Imelda. She was a young woman from the provinces who, in 1954, caught the eye of a congressman on the rise. Their courtship lasted all of eleven days, a romance that was also a political alliance. Marcos was a popular legislator in both the House and the Senate; eleven years after they wed, he strode easily into the office of president with his elegant wife on his arm. It was Camelot in Southeast Asia. Was Imelda a prop along for the ride, or was she an impresario, blending governance and show business? Either way, the world watched intently.