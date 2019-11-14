Can the Catholic Church Save the Amazon?

The bishops gathered in Rome marked the pact by singing Latin canticles, backed by indigenous attendees from Peru and Brazil who rattled shell-shakers in time. The mass had the look, sound, and politics of what Pope Francis hopes will be a Church with an “Amazonian face,” a project that could carry profound implications for an institution that claims the attention, if not quite the old allegiance, of 1.2 billion people.

Just as Câmara’s 1965 pact was signed in the final weeks of the Second Vatican Council, reflecting the reform agenda of Pope Paul VI, the 2019 sequel follows the thrust of Catholic social teaching under Pope Francis. The pact takes its name from Francis’s 2015 encyclical—On Care for Our Common Home, better known as Laudato Si—which introduced the concept of “integral ecology” to Church doctrine. Building on seven centuries of Church writings, from St. Aquinas to Pope Benedict XVI, Laudato Si makes the Catholic case for a holistic approach to climate change, inequality, resource depletion, social breakdown, pollution, and development. It put a radical concept at the center of an institution not known for radicalism.

Laudato Si put a radical concept at the center of an institution not known for radicalism.

Integral ecology was the animating idea behind last month’s Synod on the Amazon, a 21-day convocation of senior clergy that brought 185 bishops and cardinals, including the signatories to the Catacombs Pact, to Rome. The gathering was the fourth synod of Francis’s papacy. But this one was different. Along with the usual red and pink skullcaps, the synodal chamber featured the headdresses of dozens of indigenous “auditors” from the Amazon, invited by the Pope not to be baptized, but in a spirit of reconciliation and humilitus.