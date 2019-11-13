Maybe Trump Should Have Listened to These Guys

This line of criticism—that testimony from Taylor and Kent can be ignored because it’s hearsay—is flawed for three reasons. First, there will actually be witnesses testifying next week who will be able to give first-hand accounts of what happened. White House aide Tim Morrison is scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a key player in the Ukraine saga, is also scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Sondland already revised his closed-door testimony once before to describe what amounts to a quid pro quo scheme. Republican lawmakers are essentially gambling that what he says in public next week won’t be even worse.

Second, there’s an element of disingenuousness to this argument. The White House is blocking multiple people from testifying who could actually provide first-hand accounts of what happened, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, multiple Cabinet officials, and other key executive-branch personnel. Rudy Giuliani, perhaps the central figure in this affair, is also refusing to testify before the House. GOP lawmakers haven’t backed the subpoenas for these witnesses, but they’ve requested that Hunter Biden and the whistleblower both testify. Those choices indicate that finding out whether Trump committed an impeachable offense isn’t their priority.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the fact that neither Taylor nor Kent can give first-hand accounts is part of the problem. They were kept out of the loop on purpose. Republicans have tried to cast Trump and Giuliani’s actions as part of a legitimate, good-faith attempt to crack down on corruption writ large in Ukraine. That assertion is refuted by the available evidence, as I’ve noted multiple times before. But it’s also undercut by the way in which Trump and his allies went about the Ukraine scheme—a series of events that Taylor and Kent actually witnessed themselves.

If the president and his allies had genuine concerns about corruption in Ukraine, they could have raised them through normal diplomatic channels—i.e., though Kent, through Taylor, and through Marie Yovanovich, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time. Kent and Taylor both testified on Wednesday that corruption was a legitimate problem in Ukraine, and that they supported legitimate steps to crack down on it. Yovanovich will likely echo their sentiments when she appears before the House on Friday.



The rub, of course, is that Trump doesn’t actually have genuine concerns about corruption in Ukraine. In May, Trump met in the Oval Office with Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy in Ukraine; Rick Perry, the secretary of energy; and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. The three men had just returned from Zelenskiy’s inauguration. They told Trump that they had a positive impression of Ukraine’s new president and his commitment to anti-corruption reforms. They even recommended that he should be invited to an Oval Office meeting with Trump—a valuable sign of high-level U.S. support for the country’s untested new leader.