Paul Manafort’s Lurid Shadow Hangs Over Impeachment

“Hunter Biden, unlike Paul Manafort, is part of the protected class,” Giuliani texted. “They can take bribes, destroy emails, make ridiculously false statements, and it’s ignored by the corrupt Double Standard.” Giuliani then turned to Manafort’s conviction, part of which centered on Manafort’s decision not to register his work in Ukraine with the Department of Justice. “His failure to register is a small offense never prosecuted before Manafort. It’s a lot worse than that. Four decades of Pay-to-Play is really why they are going after me because they know they did it.”

Manafort’s legacy, and future, haunts everything surrounding impeachment. Not only is he a tether linking Russia’s 2016 interference efforts to the sudden Ukraine-related impeachment efforts—providing evidence that the scandals are simply two sides of the same coin—there is every reason to think he was the key figure setting both in motion. In 2016, he was the figure funneling internal Trump polling to an alleged Russian intelligence agent, and one of the figures liaising with fascistic con-man Roger Stone in coordinating events surrounding Wikileaks’ dump of Democratic emails, initially swiped by Moscow. In Ukraine, meanwhile, it was Manafort who placed the seed of the conspiracy now jouncing through the cavernous vacuum of Trump’s mind that it was Kyiv, not the Kremlin, who sought to meddle in 2016. It’s Manafort, perhaps more than anyone else, who can help the president escape his current predicament, and take down all those who would do him and his authoritarian dreams harm.

For any who’ve forgotten, Manafort is seemingly comically devoted to crime—the sort of man who plans a new caper while on his way to being arraigned for his old ones. He blazed his path, and built his fortune, playing at an old Beltway game: serving as a bag-man, kitted out in K Street threads, for any number of corrupt foreign actors looking sidle into the good graces of Washington elites. Manafort was hardly the only well-coiffed, silver-tongued devil taking his talents to the most brutal regimes across the world, promising to launder their images in return for some of their looted treasure. He was just one of the first. And he was, arguably, the best.



This was a man who led what the Center for Public Integrity dubbed “The Torturers’ Lobby” nearly thirty years ago, rummaging for work among the most heinous governments that emerged in the late stage of the Cold War, with hands out, looking for American largesse. Manafort’s efforts allowed these newly-minted dictators to brutalize their people, ransack their national treasuries, and disappear dissidents and journalists alike without putting their reputations at risk. To Manafort, anyone this side of Slobodan Milosevic was fair game—and their money perfectly free for the taking. As Transparency International found in 2004, three of the top four kleptocracies the modern world had ever seen—Indonesia’s Suharto, Zaire’s Mobutu, and Nigeria’s Sani Abacha—had one thing in common: relying on Manafort to massage their images for Western audiences, all to keep the U.S. aid flowing, and any kind of international criticism smothered.

When Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovych needed assistance whitewashing his thugocracy, and keeping questions of his spiraling wealth as Ukraine’s new president at bay, he turned to a familiar face. Manafort spun his contacts in Washington, pinballing reports among legislators that painted Yanukovych as some kind of reformer, and enlisting former Western politicos to act as mouthpieces for Ukraine’s budding autocrat. Everything was going according to plan, until it suddenly wasn’t. Yanukovych caved to Russian pressure to end Ukraine’s European ambitions, which led directly to a 2013-14 revolution that resulted in Yanukovych fleeing the country, a Russian invasion of southern Ukraine, and the first forced land-grab Europe has seen since the Second World War.