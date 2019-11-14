The Empty Suits of the Impeachment Hearing

The purpose of the hearings, in other words, was not merely to lay out the facts against Trump and to get them in the congressional record, but also to convince viewers at home that these now well-known facts were unassailable, through all the theater that Washington can muster, broadcast live from one of Congress’s cavernous chambers. Taylor and Kent and their fine suits are very much a part of that spectacle, revealing a lot about the kind of argument that the Democrats want to make. These people are humble, self-sacrificing patriots, yes. They hew to the hoary code of bipartisanship, of course, faithfully serving Democratic and Republican administrations alike. They are supremely well-educated and worldly, the cream of American meritocracy. And, unfortunately for the Democrats, they have never been more irrelevant.

Taylor and Kent were not only impeccably dressed, but also impeccably credentialed, impeccably behaved. Taylor graduated near the very top of his class at West Point, a biographical data point drawn out by his Democratic interlocutors. He served in Vietnam and won a lot of medals for his service, including for valor. He deflected the Republicans’ diversionary attacks with a toothy, playful grin, and when he spoke his right hand would grasp the air for emphasis, as if he were seizing the palpable point he wanted to drag out into the open, before sharpening into a jab of his index finger. He has a beautiful baritone to boot, seemingly destined to narrate the audiobook version of these impeachment hearings. Kent was equally impressive: Harvard graduate, expert on Russia and Ukraine, speaks roughly a gazillion languages, including Thai. He knew the exact percentage of Ukrainian territory annexed by the Russians in 2014 (it’s seven); he had memorized the dossier of every shadowy figure on the Ukrainian political-cum-oligarchic scene; he taught the English-speaking world, to its astonishment, that it had been pronouncing “Kiev” incorrectly the whole time (it’s keev not key-ehv, you philistines). Like Taylor, he retained his poise as the Republicans attempted to cloud Trump’s self-evident transgressions with all manner of Fox News agitprop. A crease in his brow, a raised eyebrow—these were the expressive heights of George Kent.

What is most remarkable about these two men is how unremarkable they would have been just a few years ago. We are so used to Trump and his parade of idiotic toadies that we’ve forgotten that American officials might know a thing or two about the world. No one exemplified this change better than the two witnesses’ principal antagonist, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who has emerged as one of Trump’s most implacable defenders on the cable news circuit. He sat there like the living embodiment of Trollface, his lantern jaw spreading into a smile as he barked out every insane conspiracy theory that the right has conjured up to exonerate Trump and shift the blame to the Bidens. His bouldered shoulders were hunched, his iron-gray hair was thinning, and his eyes peered out over cheap black frames, looking exactly like the aging wrestling coach that, in another timeline, he surely would have been. And true to habit, he was the only man on the committee who showed up in his shirtsleeves, prompting The Washington Post’s fashion critic, Robin Givhan, to declare, “For dignity’s sake, Jim Jordan, put on a jacket.”