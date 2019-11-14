Deval Patrick Volunteers to Lose Democratic Primary

In fact, we know that they are freaked out, thanks to the comical lengths that the media has gone to ask various Wall Street guys about just how freaked out they are about the Democratic candidates. Financial sector factotums might be second only to working white class voters in diners in Trump Country in terms of how much attention the media feels it must pay to them, and how the media sees their opinions as a valuable lens into politics. Over and over, we must hear about their fretting, their jitters, their discomfort with the options ahead of them.



In October, Bloomberg quoted Wall Street analysts who described Warren as a threat to the stock market. (There was no mention of Sanders, who would be at least as threatening as Warren, anywhere; this is a common theme.) The Wall Street Journal, appropriately enough, journaled that Wall Street was “fretting” about Warren the same month. In September, CNBC reported that some of Wall Street’s top blokes would back Trump over Warren; one claimed a Warren presidency “would be like shutting down their industry.” In April, New York reported that Wall Street Democrats were “absolutely freaking out” about what they saw as the disappointing array of 2020 candidates. Politico did versions of that piece in October and January. The New York Times did one just a couple weeks ago. For a little twist, in June, several outlets wrote about how Wall Street disapproved of Bernie Sanders’s plan to pay off student loan debt, with Bloomberg reporting that the “potential for higher costs and lower volumes has the financial industry spooked.” Another twist: In July, Politico wrote about how Warren wouldn’t be as dangerous to Wall Street as Sanders, since she’s “been very clear that she believes in fair capitalism.” Finally, earlier this week, Politico reported that Deval Patrick’s candidacy was a direct response to donor anxiety— according to one anonymous friend of Patrick: “This is coming from Wall Street. They’re terrified of Warren.”



The message from on high is clear—Democrats must not do anything to hurt our bottom line—but the fact that there are so many willing vessels for this message in the media is telling. If you’re a Wall Street guy, you can call up a bored reporter and serve up a song-and-dance about how all your mates are really worried about this Warren lady, and rest easy knowing this message will be treated as important national news and not dismissed with the correct response, which is: Yeah, duh? If you are an analyst at Citi, for example, a news outlet might write up your note to clients that lots of rich people are worried about Warren (but don’t worry, because moderate Democrats are still on board to tank her priorities). Because you are an Analyst. At Citi. (And you only have that job today because American taxpayers forked over $476.2 billion in cash and guarantees during the post-crash bailout binge.)



There is an entire class of people like this, who expect that their wise words about the world ought to always have an audience for no reason other than they possess great wealth. These men slide each morning from their unwrinkled sheets, still in their smart grey suits, ready to address their friends at CNBC, which serves as a kind of Whatsapp group chat for people with homes in the Hamptons. They go on Squawk Box, or Bloomberg Tictoc, and proselytize to the already converted that Democrats must be careful not to alienate the financial sector, or reshape the economy too much in case some guys with more money than Croesus see lower quarterly returns on their massive portfolios. Thank you so much, Mr. Moneybags, for coming on to our program to share this keen insight: The rich oppose policies that would make them less rich. Please come back anytime.



The value of asking these people what they think is supposed to be that, whether you like it or not, they hold a lot of sway over the Democratic primary process. The candidacies of Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are fueled in large part by Wall Street donors, whose money gets massaged out at closed-door fundraisers. To the extent that this is a hard truth, it is perhaps important to know what they have planned for the rest of us. But it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you treat the financial elites who believe they should control the process as these fascinating emissaries from the world of our betters, they will continue to hold this power. Their opinions will dominate the conversation, and their preferences will simply matter more.

