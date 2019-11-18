Joe Biden’s Frantic Defense of the Status Quo

Biden’s example was a recounting of the Merrick Garland nomination, which Senate Republicans—during the Obama administration, before Trump—blocked. He described confronting those senators. “I said, ‘Do you realize what you’re doing to the Constitution?’ They said, ‘We know, Joe. But here’s the deal. I’m in a state where if the Koch brothers drop in $10, $12 million dollars, I will lose a primary.’” He closed this tangent with a jab at Trump. “The politics has gotten just so out of whack,” he said. “But it’s going to come back and whack this guy.”

Over the course of his campaign, two explanations for Biden’s promise of a political reconciliation to come have been offered. One is that Biden genuinely believes that the Republican Party will change after Trump leaves office. In this view, Biden’s own personal history and career—the relationships he built with segregationists in the Senate, his work on now-reviled bipartisan legislation like the 1994 crime bill—have inspired within him a deep and abiding faith in the possibility of political comity and co-governance with the right. This faith persists against all contrary evidence provided not only by the Trump era—in which the party has, among other things, abetted Trump’s attacks on Biden’s own son—but also by the Obama era, during which Biden saw, as his own recollection of the Garland saga illustrates, the GOP both frustrate Democrats with strategic intransigence and lean in to a conspiratorial racism that presaged Trump and will endure after his presidency.

The second explanation is that Biden is simply telling voters and donors what they want to hear. In this view, Biden knows better than to expect the Republican Party to change. That he insists otherwise is largely because bipartisanship remains popular as a value both for the broader electorate and within the Democratic Party, even given rising polarization. Voters, in general, tend to like the idea of politicians reaching across the aisle to pass legislation, even as their policy preferences make collaboration increasingly difficult. Given that more aggressive partisans aren’t likely to support Biden in the first place, he’s probably strategically better off consolidating his support among milder primary voters and potential financial backers, who could be turned off by a different rhetorical approach, as other centrists step into the mix. This second possibility seems more likely than the first: It strains plausibility that Biden could be quite that naïve about our political reality, having served in the Obama administration. And for all the stories he tells about successfully working with political rivals, he would have seen the ideological gulf between the two parties widen firsthand over the course of his tenure in the Senate.