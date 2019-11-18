Joe Biden’s Frantic Defense of the Status Quo

The second explanation is that Biden is simply telling voters and donors what they want to hear. In this view, Biden knows better than to expect the Republican Party to change. That he insists otherwise, is largely because bipartisanship remains popular as a value within both the broader electorate as well as within the Democratic Party, even given rising polarization. Voters, in general, tend to like the idea of politicians reaching across the aisle to pass legislation, even as their policy preferences make collaboration increasingly difficult. Given that more aggressive partisans aren’t likely to support Biden in the first place, he’s probably strategically better off consolidating his support among milder primary voters and potential financial backers, who could be turned off by a different rhetorical approach, as other centrists step in to the mix. This second possibility seems more likely than the first—it strains plausibility that Biden could be quite that naive about our political reality having served in the Obama administration. And for all the stories he tells about successfully working with political rivals, he would have seen the ideological gulf between the two parties widen first-hand over the course of his tenure in the Senate.

But political calculus may not fully explain Biden’s rhetoric either. Years into his post-presidency, with no more races to run, Barack Obama still sounds much as he did as a candidate when he talks about our own political divisions. It’s not difficult to imagine Biden doing the same—his talk about reconciliation doesn’t seem like an ordinary political pose he could easily shrug off during the presidency or afterwards.

There is a third, less discussed possibility. Yes, Joe Biden may well know better than to expect change from the Republican Party. Moreover, he may indeed see political advantages in implying he does in spite of this. But Biden may also have a larger goal in mind: He wants to preserve the American people’s belief in the Republican Party because he wants the American people to retain their faith in the American political system. If the Republican Party is beyond redemption, that system—having evolved into a duopoly whose norms and institutions depend on the responsible stewardship of each party—is no longer workable. And if the people most disadvantaged by the state of the system come to realize that it’s no longer workable, they are bound to start making demands as radically disruptive as the system is radically out of whack—demands not only for political reforms like the abolition of the Electoral College or packing the Supreme Court, but for a new class of leaders, or perhaps no class at all. The entire political infrastructure built around the status quo—the foundations and think tanks, the strategists and consultants, then respected donors and esteemed thought leaders—would then begin to collapse. Figures like Biden and Obama would find themselves helpless and irrelevant.

Biden might be weighing, too, how Republicans might respond to a Democratic Party wholly convinced that the GOP is beyond repair. We’ve seen, over the past few years, more and more men on the right turn to political violence out of frustrations and hatreds that persist even under right-wing government. In an essay for The Atlantic’s issue on “How to Stop a Civil War” this week, Yoni Applebaum sketched out where Republicans might take the country if racism and nationalism continue to animate the party:

If the center-right decides to accept some electoral defeats and then seeks to gain adherents via argumentation and attraction—and, crucially, eschews making racial heritage its organizing principle—then the GOP can remain vibrant. Its fissures will heal and its prospects will improve, as did those of the Democratic Party in the 1920s, after Wilson. Democracy will be maintained. But if the center-right, surveying demographic upheaval and finding the prospect of electoral losses intolerable, casts its lot with Trumpism and a far right rooted in ethno-nationalism, then it is doomed to an ever smaller proportion of voters, and risks revisiting the ugliest chapters of our history.

Of course, the Republican Party made the choice Applebaum considers an open question long ago. Well before Trump became a central figure on the right, Republicans engaged in concerted efforts to suppress the minority vote and deployed racial demagoguery to serve their electoral and ideological ends. We are destined for ugliness—for years on end of right-wing bitterness and backlash—especially if the Democratic Party, less empowered so far by demographic change than the right imagines, enacts political reforms that enable the passage of existentially necessary legislation before climate change fully ravages us and before the structural advantages our system grants the most conservative regions of our country deepen any further.