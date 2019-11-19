Who Run the World? Charlie’s Angels!

Every woman is tough but also loves getting dressed up; every man is a bad guy. Well, #NotAllMen. There’s the Saint (Louis Gerardo Méndez), the Angels’ helpmeet, offering vegan ice cream and electrolyte-enhanced water after a tough day on the job; and Langston (Noah Centineo), Elena’s assistant, mostly tasked with being adorable; and their preposterously handsome mentor (Djimon Honsou), looking like he’s wandered in from a Paul Smith store.



This is a mostly sexless universe—though I personally welcome Jonathan Tucker’s tattooed assassin to kill me any day—save Kristen Stewart’s Big Dyke Energy. Stewart’s queer signaling remains subtext, but teens will pick up on it even if their parents miss the point. Stewart is a charismatic star, which, in this kind of film, matters more than being a good actor. Stewart’s performance is flip and tongue-in-cheek, and, again, I thought of Moore’s Bond. But while it strained belief to think of women falling at the feet of the puffy, fifty-something 007, her swagger is seductive and self-aware and potent.



Balinska has an icy, British cool; Scott a broad, comic incredulity; Banks does her usual deadpan cuteness (she’s a strange hybrid of Parker Posey and Anna Faris). The chemistry among the four is subdued, or perhaps only seems so because the movie insists that it is just so fierce when women get together and … do stuff. It’s essentially the same message the Spice Girls preached: Sisterhood is empowering. The Angels are a band of mercenaries, but they’re also something of a sorority.



Certainly no one should expect anything more complex from a Hollywood entertainment. The message of Charlie’s Angels probably seems subversive to the suits who ponied up the tens of millions of dollars to make this movie. More discouraging than the fact that it got remade is the fact that the story’s moral hasn’t changed one bit since Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu were the ones telling it. At least that movie had a catchy song by Destiny’s Child.



Crude as the story is, it relies on the texture of real microaggression. Elena is a scientist who has developed some new technology that promises to solve the world’s energy crisis, but her creep of a boss notes, “It can be manufactured in pastel colors for the ladies.” Later, when she’s sneaking into corporate headquarters, the smarmy security guard urges her to “smile.” You can’t miss the point.

