Not Even Tom Hanks Can Save A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Beautiful Day is a lot like Nora Ephron’s 2009 film Julie & Julia, another hagiography of an adored PBS star, Julia Child. In both, an unpleasant person is writing about a universally adored person, and that work changes them. But in Ephron’s film, Julia, a historical figure, remains simply a blogger’s subject; Heller’s casts Rogers as therapist to the broken Vogel, intervening in his life, urging him to be a better man. It’s not that hard to believe that a guy like Fred Rogers would take a deep interest in every person he happened to meet. What is hard to believe is that anyone watching will care about some guy who writes for magazines and doesn’t like his dad.



Heller begins her film as Rogers opened his program: the lo-fi production values, the model streetscape, the tinkling celesta, and that familiar song. Hanks opens the door, goes to the closet, changes his shoes, singing all the while, then tells us he wants to talk about his friend Lloyd. I groaned. It’s heavy-handed, it’s silly, and no one watching wants to hear the story of his friend Lloyd.

Still, the opening sequence is effective, not merely because of nostalgia or the set designer’s fidelity to the source material; it’s playing on our understanding that Rogers was a special man, able to posit kindness as a radical position. I’d have loved to see a film that examined that—how the man found an unlikely outlet for his commitment to his Christian faith in children’s entertainment. In fact, that film already exists, the acclaimed 2018 documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Heller’s film doesn’t shy away from religion—impossible to, since that’s the heart of Rogers’s work—but it doesn’t grapple with it either. There’s a scene in which Joanne, Rogers’s wife (Maryann Plunkett, superb in her few minutes on screen) chastises Vogel for referring to her husband as a saint. If Fred Rogers truly didn’t like that, he’d hate this movie. Isn’t it hard being Mister Rogers? Vogel demands of his subject. Rogers demurs. It’s only in its final moments that Beautiful Day gives us a ham-fisted acknowledgment that, yes, it is.

This single moment aside, Rogers is a stock figure, meant to remind us of the human potential for goodness. He is lazily deployed as a device. The intent is to use the relationship between Rogers and the journalist to show us both men in full, but the film ends up showing us neither. Rhys is a charismatic actor, but he is given so little to work with. He punches his dad and yells at his wife, then he talks to Mister Rogers and the movie leaps over conflict to land on closure: He’s kind to his wife and sits at his dad’s bedside while he’s dying. He’s even nicer to his editor!