Not Even Tom Hanks Can Save A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Beautiful Day is adapted from Tom Junod’s 1998 Esquire profile of Rogers, and the script—by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue—uses Junod (here called Lloyd Vogel and played by Matthew Rhys) as protagonist. Vogel is a big-city journalist with a beautiful wife (Susan Kelechi Watson), a new baby, a dope apartment in what looks like SoHo (just where you’d expect a public interest lawyer and a magazine journalist to live), and some issues. Or one: his bad dad (Chris Cooper). Everyone in this movie is a type, and you know Vogel pater’s type once you see his tacky clothes: He’s the sort of man who loves his bourbon, and he abandoned Lloyd’s mom when she was on her deathbed.

Vogel is dispatched by his editor (Christine Lahti, who seems to be playing the cigar-chomping J. Jonah Jameson of the Spiderman universe) to profile Fred Rogers. Thank God! You’re not paying $17 for some generic Oedipal struggle; you want to see Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. Hanks doesn’t look anything like Rogers (I’d have cast David Strathairn) so, costuming aside, he doesn’t aim to embody but interpret. His voice is soft and deliberate, and he tries to look beatific, which must be harder than it sounds because most of the time he ends up seeming mildly brain-damaged. You can’t shake the feeling that you’re just watching Tom Hanks, but he’s a lovable guy, playing a lovable guy, so you kind of let it go.

Beautiful Day is a lot like Nora Ephron’s 2009 film Julie & Julia, another hagiography of an adored PBS star, Julia Child. In both, an unpleasant person is writing about a universally adored person, and that work changes them. But in Ephron’s film, Julia, a historical figure, remains simply a blogger’s subject; Heller’s casts Rogers as therapist to the broken Vogel, intervening in his life, urging him to be a better man. It’s not that hard to believe that a guy like Fred Rogers would take a deep interest in every person he happened to meet. What is hard to believe is that anyone watching will care about some guy who writes for magazines and doesn’t like his dad.

