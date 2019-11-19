Trump’s Ukraine Defenders Are Caught in an Existential Crisis

Tuesday’s morning session centered around Jennifer Williams, a foreign policy staffer in the vice president’s office, and Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert and an Army lieutenant colonel. Both of them listened in on Trump’s infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, spent his allotted time on Tuesday morning asking the witnesses if they were “aware” of various conspiracy theories surrounding Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma, CrowdStrike, and the 2016 election. His questions likely made little sense to anyone who’s not well-versed in the Fox News Cinematic Universe.

Vindman testified that he thought the call was improper and that he had reported its contents to NSC lawyers. Steve Castor, the committee’s Republican counsel, tried to discredit him in a grotesque manner. One of his lines of questioning implied that Vindman, a Ukrainian-born American who left the Soviet Union as a baby, might have divided loyalties between Ukraine and the United States. Castor homed in on a putative offer made to Vindman to become Ukraine’s defense minister. The offer came from Oleksandr Danylyuk, a top Ukrainian defense official at the time, who told the Daily Beast’s Erin Banco on Tuesday that he was kidding when he made the offer. (Danylyuk noted that he lacked the authority to make such a proposition.)

In that sense, the offer calls to mind the 2014 World Cup meme that anointed U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard as U.S. secretary of defense—a joke shared online by the actual Department of Defense at the time. Castor quizzed Vindman at length about it nonetheless. Did you consider taking the job? “I am an American,” the Army colonel testified. “I came here when I was a toddler, and I immediately dismissed these offers.” Did you report it to your superiors? Yes, Vindman said, following standard counterintelligence protocol despite the obvious joke. Did Danylyuk make the “offer” in Ukrainian or in English? In English, Vindman said.