Trump’s Ukraine Defenders Are Caught in an Existential Crisis

In that sense, the offer calls to mind the 2014 World Cup meme that anointed U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard as U.S. Secretary of Defense—a joke shared online by the actual Department of Defense at the time. Castor quizzed Vindman at length about it nonetheless. Did you consider taking the job? “I am an American,” the Army colonel testified. “I came here when I was a toddler and I immediately dismissed these offers.” Did your report it to your superiors? Yes, Vindman said, following standard counter-intelligence protocol despite the obvious joke. Did Danylyuk make the “offer” in Ukrainian or in English? In English, Vindman said.

Questioning the loyalty of a naturalized U.S. citizen, let alone an active-duty Army colonel who fled the Soviet Union as a small child, smacked of xenophobia and bigotry. Trumpworld, naturally, relished it. Dan Scavino, the White House social-media director, posted a clip on Twitter of the exchange with the caption, “#ICMYI: Lt. Col. Vindman was offered the position of Defense Minister for the Ukrainian Government THREE times! #ImpeachmentSHAM” His clip included the questions asked by Castor, but cut the part where Vindman said he had rejected the offer, reported it to superiors, and did not take it seriously. The result is astoundingly deceptive, even by the Trump White House’s standards.

House Republican lawmakers didn’t fare much better. At times, they insisted that Trump was simply following the long-standing U.S. anti-corruption policy in Ukraine in good faith. At others, they said he had the right to change it and set a new one. They insisted that Trump had every right to block U.S. funds until he ensured Zelenskiy was committed to fighting corruption. Then they claimed he wasn’t serious when asking Zelenskiy for a “favor” when it came to investigating Biden and the 2016 election. During last week’s hearings, House Republicans complained that none of the witnesses had first-hand accounts of what happened. This week, they dismissed those who did.

The overall message was nihilistic. If you’re a Democrat who criticizes the president, you’re trying to overturn the 2016 election. If you’re a Republican who criticizes the president, you’re a Never Trumper who can’t be trusted. If you’re a non-partisan civil servant, you’re either an arrogant unelected bureaucrat or a foreign-born subversive with questionable loyalty to your adopted country. There are no legitimate critics of this president’s actions in the House Republicans’ eyes. As I noted on Monday, Trumpworld increasingly believes there can be no justifiable challenge of how he exercises the immense constitutional powers with which he has been entrusted. Power justifies itself.

The afternoon session did not go well for Republicans, either. Lawmakers questioned Tim Morrison, who was the top National Security Council advisor on Russia and Europe until last month, and Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine. Whereas Democrats had summoned the morning witnesses to testify, GOP lawmakers had called Morrison and Volker to provide their versions of events. If Republicans had hoped they would help exonerate the president or strengthen his defenses, they were sorely mistaken.



Volker largely rejected Republicans’ version of events. He described spurious allegations about Ukraine and the 2016 election as a “conspiracy theory” and defended the integrity of Trump’s foremost target. “I have known Vice President Biden for 24 years,” Volker told lawmakers. “He is an honorable man and I hold him in the highest regard.” What’s more, he said that Giuliani agreed with his assessment that Ukraine’s disgraced prosecutor-general wasn’t credible. House Republicans have argued that Trump and Giuliani had a good-faith interest in corruption in Ukraine; Giuliani’s remarks to Volker undercut that claim.