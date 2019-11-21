The Lucrative Liberal Business of Killing Health Care Reform

The Partnership’s first tax filing, obtained this week by Andrew Perez of Maplight, details how the organization has embedded itself within a network of Democratic shithawking shops to conduct its work against health care reform. Its biggest vendor was Forbes Tate, whose relationship with the organization is well-known: The Partnership’s operations are run out of their office, according to Politico. Shaver is a partner at Forbes Tate; before that, she worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and Obama’s Department of Health and Human Services. Forbes Tate received $1.7 million for this work last year, a third of the Partnership’s total income. (We are not informed who donated to the Partnership, because it is a 501(c)(4).)



The second-biggest winner from the Partnership’s activities: Bully Pulpit Interactive, a firm founded by former Obama White House staffers Robert Gibbs and Ben LaBolt. It has, according to their website, worked with clients ranging from the Democratic Party and Tammy Duckworth’s campaign to such society-ruining, law-flouting tech giants as Airbnb and Uber. In 2016, the firm was a major vendor for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, collecting more than $10 million for their work handling “digital advertising and digital media buying for both the Hillary Clinton campaign and its joint fundraising organization with the Democratic National Committee.” Their clients include some of the biggest center-left advocacy joints in town, including the ACLU, the Human Rights Campaign, EMILY’s List, and Everytown for Gun Safety—though these are just the clients they make public. For some reason, their site doesn’t list their work for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a cartel dedicated to exploiting the labor of student-athletes, which was worth $12 million in 2017. Who knows what other clients the firm services but doesn’t publicize—as it chose not to do for the Partnership? Thanks to our feeble transparency laws, they don’t have to tell us. Public relations work doesn’t count as lobbying for the purposes of lobbying disclosure rules.



Seven Letter, formerly Blue Engine, made $140,000 off the Partnership last year. The Intercept reported last year that this firm “handled the Partnership’s interactions with the media.” Its staff includes prominent spin-doctors like Brendan Buck, who has previously worked for Paul Ryan and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), and Adam Abrams, who used to work for the Obama White House. (If you long for a lost era of bipartisan comity, you’ll find it thriving on K Street.) According to a tax filing viewed at ProPublica, in 2014 Blue Engine worked for a group called Reforming America’s Taxes Equitably, a coalition of some of America’s biggest corporations that exists to push for lower corporate tax rates; they would go on to celebrate the 2017 Trump tax bill.



The New Republic asked Karthik Ganapathy, a former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer who recently founded MVMT Communications, which bills itself as “primarying the consultant class”: What is the deal with these firms? “A lot of people come into politics to make people’s lives better,” he said. “Somewhere along the way, though, those folks get ground down by its institutions and start to understand that politics is a business just like any other, run by really rich folks who call the shots, and begin to see a lot of potential money on the table. So they start to work for and with people that the 25-year-old version of themselves would have thrown tomatoes at—and that’s just really sad to me.” It is worthy of lament: You’ll meet very few young people who moved to Washington for the purpose of feathering the nests of petrochemical corporations.



The pressure on all sides in this town—institutional, ideological, financial—to accept the broad status quo is immense; candidates that make a habit of challenging the established order are rare. Many of the firms who work for the Partnership were started by or staffed with former members of Obama’s “Yes, we can” brigade, with others going on to work for Amazon or Uber (or Theresa May). The ability of people who come to public service as righteous, justice-and-fairness seeking liberals to transform themselves into dedicated laborers against the goals they once espoused is astounding, but every road in Washington is laid to funnel people towards that stupid, cynical end.

