Jack Ryan, American Imperialist

In the first season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan, Jack tracked a series of unusual financial transactions in the Middle East that eventually led him to unravel a plot by a Yemeni terrorist to launch a biological weapons attack in D.C. The story arc was basically a cover-band mashup of some of the greatest beats from twenty-first-century politics and fiction, from the Iraq War to the refugee crisis and Homeland to 24. Along the way, Amazon threw in a bizarre and incongruous subplot about drone strikes that vacillated between a searing critique of the video-game consoles at military bases in Nevada, where drone pilots kill terrorism suspects half a world away, and a painfully mawkish redemption arc, in which a drone pilot travels to Syria to donate money and apologize in person to the son of an innocent civilian he bombed. The United States, the show assures its viewers, uses covert operations informed by brilliant analysts like Jack Ryan to keep us all safe, and when the country makes a mistake, all we have to do is ask for forgiveness and donate to charity.

Now, in the second season of the show, Jack heads to South America to project American power. He’s following a well-trodden path, from U.S. interventions in the Haitian Revolution to the Monroe Doctrine and the Roosevelt Corollary, the Spanish-American War, the Bay of Pigs, the Chilean coup, the invasion of Grenada, and Jack’s own fictional South American adventurism in Clear and Present Danger and its Harrison Ford–headlined film adaptation. Amazon’s latest version of Jack’s South American meddling channels contemporary anxieties with a stunning lack of subtlety: The bad guy is a kleptocratic pseudo-populist leader in Venezuela who is using multinational financial back channels to control rare earth resources that are critical to electronics manufacturing. Jack has to stop him from destabilizing the international economy. American military intervention and global supply chain logistics blend together as Jack Ryan struggles to impose order on an unruly world.

The show, it should be said, is not very good. But it is somehow clumsily entertaining. And that, too, tells us something important about twenty-first-century American empire. John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan with an earnest, unsexy American Everymanness that pales in comparison with Ford’s magnetic performances in the role, but Krasinski’s Jack is a reasonable enough facsimile of countless other American action heroes for the show to help fill up a bored half-hour before bed. The plot, similarly, stumbles every once in a while onto an interesting twist—largely through its own jumbled sense of cause and effect—but it is, in the main, eminently predictable. Like Chekhov’s gun, if Jack’s old friend gives him a Boy Scout pocketknife in the first episode, by God he will use it to save the world before the season is out. The whole thing is a shiny, expensive pastiche of globe-trotting spy thrillers and action scenes set in the jungle culled from a host of post-Vietnam American films trying to recover some national swagger. But the repetitive, easy banality of the story is precisely the point: It desensitizes us. It tells us that this is just what we do.