Jack Ryan, American Imperialist

Tom Clancy was the poet of modern American empire. Starting with The Hunt for Red October, published in 1984 at the height of Ronald Reagan’s bombastic nuclear threats against the already-waning Soviet Union, Clancy’s charismatic spy Jack Ryan has swashbuckled his way across the planet uncovering plots and neutralizing threats to American hegemony. In dozens of novels, movies, and video games over the 35 years since, Clancy and his adapters have used Jack and his black-ops buddies to paint a portrait of benevolent American military supremacy and economic exploitation for an American audience desperate to see itself as a pack of Boy Scouts descending from their City on a Hill to save an ungrateful world. The second season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan TV series, which arrived earlier this month, carries Clancy’s imperial imagination forward into our own multipolar age of resurgent nationalism, wars on terrorism, and global finance capitalism. Amazon, in short, is teaching its audience to think and see like a 21st-century empire.

The threats have changed since 1984, but Jack Ryan stays the same. He sits, as ever, at the center of a global web of information drawn into the U.S. intelligence community in Washington, D.C., analyzing the latest economic and political trends from a god’s-eye view in order to monitor the telltale twitches of danger at the peripheries of American power. And when things inevitably go sideways, Jack leaps into action—with, of course, a suitably self-deprecating imperial reluctance.

In the first season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan, Jack tracked a series of unusual financial transactions in the Middle East that eventually led him to unravel a plot by a Yemeni terrorist to launch a biological weapons attack in D.C. The story arc was basically a cover-band mashup of some of the greatest beats from 21st-century politics and fiction, from the Iraq War to the refugee crisis and Homeland to 24. Along the way, Amazon threw in a bizarre and incongruous subplot about drone strikes that vacillated between a searing critique of the video-game consoles at military bases in Nevada where drone pilots kill terrorism suspects half a world away and a painfully mawkish redemption arc in which a drone pilot travels to Syria to donate money and apologize in person to the son of an innocent civilian he bombed. The United States, the show assures its viewers, uses covert operations informed by brilliant analysts like Jack Ryan to keep us all safe, and when the country makes a mistake, all we have to do is ask for forgiveness and donate to charity.

Now, in the second season of the show, Jack heads to South America to project American power. He’s following a well-trodden path, from U.S. interventions in the Haitian Revolution to the Monroe Doctrine and the Roosevelt Corollary, the Spanish-American War, the Bay of Pigs, the Chilean coup, the invasion of Grenada, and Jack’s own fictional South American adventurism in Clear and Present Danger and its Harrison Ford-headlined film adaptation. Amazon’s latest version of Jack’s South American meddling channels contemporary anxieties with a stunning lack of subtlety: The bad guy is a kleptocratic pseudo-populist leader in Venezuela who is using multinational financial backchannels to control rare earth resources that are critical to electronics manufacturing. Jack has to stop him from destabilizing the international economy. American military intervention and global supply chain logistics blend together as Jack Ryan struggles to impose order on an unruly world.