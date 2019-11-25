Could This Be the Guy Who Wrote Anonymous’s Warning?

But now that a whistleblower’s complaint has triggered impeachment hearings, and current and former diplomatic, intelligence, and military officials have testified publicly, anonymity deflects accountability. Because the book includes previously unpublished anecdotes about Trump’s transgressions against constitutional governance and seemingly informed conclusions about his unfitness for office, readers should know who wrote the book and why. My entry in the guess-who-wrote it sweepstakes is the former Pentagon aide Guy Snodgrass, who would know about many events described in the book. He would have honorable reasons to render his judgments. And revealing the author to be an apolitical Navy officer, not a renegade Republican operative, would elevate the nature of his very serious concerns about Trump’s fitness to hold the office of the presidency.

To be sure, any effort to reveal the identity of the author of A Warning is serious business. But the last time policymakers and pundits speculated about an anonymous author, it really was a “parlor game.” On the eve of the 1996 presidential election, Americans prepared for what now appears a relatively low-stakes choice between reelecting the center-left Democratic incumbent, Bill Clinton, or replacing him with the center-right Republican challenger, Bob Dole. Neither represented a threat to American democracy or our alliances abroad. When the novel Primary Colors, a roman à clef about Clinton’s 1992 campaign, was published in January of that year, political and journalistic insiders conjectured about the identity of the anonymous author. The main suspects were current and former Clinton White House and campaign staff and consultants, and several journalists flattered my literary talents (and impugned my loyalty, although I was no longer working for Clinton) by asking me to fess up.

When The Baltimore Sun asked me to review Primary Colors, I read the book carefully and couldn’t help noticing that it read just like Joe Klein’s pieces in Newsweek and, before that, New York magazine. The “tells” included: the novel’s focus on events in New York and Boston (where Klein had also worked); its often over-the-top “tough love” perspective on issues including race, education, and public employee unions; and its implicit sense that the character based on Bill Clinton was promiscuous in his political views as well as his personal life—a point Klein had made earlier under his own byline. More importantly but intangibly, it read just like Klein. And for Klein to turn to his reporter’s notebook to render some of his own insights into thinly disguised fiction was finally a more honorable enterprise than for a Clinton insider to have written a pseudonymous tell-all. As with my guess about A Warning, I want writers to be honorable. (My hunch about Primary Colors was later confirmed by Vassar professor Donald Foster, who used forensic linguistic techniques to establish Klein’s authorship, and The Washington Post, which obtained a manuscript of the book and commissioned a handwriting analysis of the author’s revisions, leading to Klein’s eventual acknowledgment that he did write the novel.)