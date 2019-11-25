Could This Be the Guy Who Wrote Anonymous’s Warning?

To be sure, any effort to reveal the identity of the author of A Warning is serious business. But the last time policymakers and pundits speculated about an anonymous author, it really was a “parlor game.” On the eve of the 1996 presidential election, Americans prepared for what now appears a relatively low-stakes choice between re-electing the center-left Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton or replacing him with the center-right Republican challenger Bob Dole. Neither represented a threat to American democracy or our alliances abroad. When the novel Primary Colors, a roman à clef about Clinton’s 1992 campaign, was published in January of that year, political and journalistic insiders conjectured about the identity of the anonymous author. The main suspects were current and former Clinton White House and campaign staff and consultants, and several journalists flattered my literary talents (and impugned my loyalty although I was no longer working for Clinton) by asking me to fess up.

When the Baltimore Sun asked me to review Primary Colors, I read the book carefully and couldn’t help noticing that it read just like Joe Klein’s pieces in Newsweek, and, before that New York Magazine. The “tells” included: the novel’s focus on events in events in New York and Boston (where Klein had also worked); its often over-the-top “tough love” perspective on issues including race, education and public employee unions; and its implicit view that the character based on Bill Clinton was promiscuous in his political views as well as his personal life—a point Klein had made earlier under his own byline. More importantly but intangibly, it read just like Klein. And for Klein to turn to his reporter’s notebook to render some of his own insights into thinly disguised fiction was finally a more honorable enterprise than for a Clinton insider to have written a pseudonymous tell-all. As with my guess about A Warning, I want writers to be honorable. (My hunch about Primary Colors was later confirmed by Vassar professor Donald Foster, who used forensic linguistic techniques to establish Klein’s authorship, and the Washington Post, which obtained a manuscript of the book and commissioned a handwriting analysis of the author’s revisions, leading to Klein’s eventual acknowledgment that he write the novel.)

Having closely read A Warning and the original op-ed, as well as Holding the Line, Snodgrass’s recent memoir of two years with Mattis, I find that my instincts tell me that the same person wrote both books. Why did I suspect Snodgrass enough to buy his book? First, A Warning and the original op-ed both read like they were written by a speechwriter. They both feature short sentences and one-line paragraphs, the frequent use of alliteration, and “reversible raincoat” constructions (Lincoln had a “team of rivals,” Trump has “rival teams”). The two texts also repeat the same words or phrases but in different contexts (as in, “The United States can have an open door without having open borders.”) These tics all reflect a speechwriter’s mandate of writing for the ear as well as the eye.

And as with Klein’s focus on New York as the central setting for Primary Colors, A Warning centers on what Snodgrass would know best, national security and foreign policy issues, while frequently praising Mattis and John McCain. Intriguingly, Anonymous admits he had some differences with McCain, while Snodgrass explains what those differences were: As chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, McCain reamed out Mattis for supposedly failing to brief him adequately.

Even more tellingly, Anonymous addresses speechwriters’ specialties—the process of briefing public officials on complex issues and the impact of presidents’ words on Americans’ attitudes—while reverently describing a visit to a speechwriters’ shrine: the shelves in the White House library reserved for bound volumes of presidential papers. One of his original anecdotes would be especially appalling to a speechwriter: Trump apparently forbids staff to take notes at meetings with him. For linguistics mavens with a penchant for forensic analysis, the op-ed uses several words, “lodestar” and “not moored,” that would be familiar to pilots with a literary bent. And Snodgrass shares the same literary agency—Javelin—with Anonymous.

Reading Snodgrass’s Pentagon memoir, Holding the Line, the clues to Anonymous’s identity are apparent. As in A Warning, the sentences and paragraphs are pithy and punchy. Every chapter in both books begins with an inspiring but not cliched quotation from an historic figure. Many passages in both books are remarkably similar: the ordeal of conducting a Pentagon briefing for Trump; national security staffers exchanging appalled asides about Trump’s conduct of foreign policy via Twitter; and the arguments for why American alliances strengthen national security and immigration policy shouldn’t be based on building a border wall. In particular, both books stress that, when briefed about international alliances, Trump derails discussions by griping about how allies are stiffing the United States, from allegedly miserly NATO contributions to ostensibly one-sided trade policies.

I’d sooner bet on Snodgrass’s authorship of A Warning than his strategy to dump Trump.

In another revealing quirk, Snodgrass shares Anonymous’s penchant for categorizing his cast of characters. Thus, the op-ed distinguishes between the “Deep State” that Trump denounces, the “Steady State” that Anonymous praises and the liberal “Resistance” from which he distances himself. Toward the end of A Warning, the author divides Trump’s staff into the Lackeys (true believers), the Steady Staters (capable colleagues) and the Abettors (who neither support nor subvert Trump’s worst goals). He divides the last group, in turn, into the Apologists (who “often display a telltale trait: smiling and nodding at the wrong time”) and the Silent Abettors (who keep quiet but, as he acknowledges, may include some secret, surviving Steady Staters). Similarly, in Holding the Line, Snodgrass classifies two kinds of senior leaders around Mattis: “attenuators” who took his bad moods in stride and “amplifiers” who passed along his harshest criticisms, unfiltered, to their subordinates.

Most important, the two books tell the same story, and Snodgrass is a gifted story-teller. In Holding the Line (a metaphor for service members defending the country but also for Steady Staters defending the Constitution), Snodgrass describes how Mattis worked together with “the adults”—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, economic adviser Gary Cohn, and National Security adviser H. R. McMaster (who sometimes rubbed Mattis the wrong way)—to defend mainstream defense, diplomatic and economic policies against Trump’s inchoate impulses. When the adults are overruled and eventually ousted, Snodgrass realizes Trump is irredeemable.

As Anonymous and Snodgrass write, they (to use a plural pronoun for what may well be one person) sympathized with Trump voters’ desire to shake up the political system. Both narrators also wanted Trump to succeed with deregulating the economy, cutting taxes and strengthening the military. In a flourish that seems to be showing off his/her erudition while also padding the text, Anonymous includes lengthy sections evaluating Trump’s character by the ethical standards set by classical thinkers, including Cicero, Marcus Aurelius (a favorite of Mattis), Plato and Aristotle. Many readers would measure Trump against New Jersey casino owners, not Roman senators and ancient philosophers. But, if the author is Snodgrass, he is touchingly sincere. A patriot and a polymath, Snodgrass seems to believe that many other conservatives can be convinced to break with Trump by patiently explaining how he has traduced traditional constitutional and moral principles. I wish Snodgrass well. But, seeing how many Republican leaders and voters have submerged their values to support their president, I’d sooner bet on Snodgrass’s authorship of A Warning than his strategy to dump Trump.

To be sure, Snodgrass isn’t a perfect fit for Anonymous’s public profile. He wasn’t a White House official, did not work during Trump’s transition (as Anonymous hints he/she did), resigned his job before many events described in the book and would not have been present at many White House meetings. But, compared to other widely rumored suspects whose backgrounds I researched, Snodgrass checks three boxes: He can write. He knows and cares about national security—a major theme of A Warning. And, to borrow from his description of Mattis, he is “a badass” who eventually offended his hero and won a pre-publication battle with the Pentagon over the release of Holding the Line. In fact, Mattis’s spokeswoman has denied that he read Snodgrass’s book and dismissed his former speechwriter as “a junior staffer who took notes at some meetings,” thereby suggesting that note-taking was a point of contention for Snodgrass. No other contender seems to share Snodgrass’s wide-ranging knowledge, story-telling skills and willingness to make enemies to make important points. And, as a self-described Type A personality, Snodgrass probably could write two books at once.

Indeed, Snodgrass may have had help. Perhaps dropping hints, Anonymous cites the Federalist Papers (authored by several Founders under the shared pseudonym Publius) as an inspiration. And Snodgrass writes about working with a network of wordsmiths and policymakers in the White House and other agencies, just as the best cabinet speechwriters do.

If Snodgrass really is the author of A Warning, it is unfortunate he couldn’t have written one blockbuster book: the story of how an apolitical Naval aviator with conservative values worked with an American hero James Mattis while becoming disillusioned with a dishonorable president. This would have been compelling to readers of every viewpoint. It could well have been convincing to the traditional conservatives Anonymous wants to convert. And the classical thinkers whom Anonymous quotes would appreciate the tragedy of an aviator who flew too close to the dying star of a dishonorable presidency.