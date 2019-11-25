Michael Bloomberg’s Big Hedge

Bloomberg, however, is likely not playing to actually win the election. Rather, he seeks to ensure that the candidates supporting a wealth tax don’t prevail.

Bloomberg, however, is likely not playing to actually win the election. Rather, he seeks to ensure that the candidates supporting a wealth tax don’t prevail. He hasn’t been shy with his public criticisms of a wealth tax; “It’s called Venezuela,” is his preferred attack on the proposal. But his considerable fortune is likely sufficient to buy his way onto the debate stage, although it’s unclear if the DNC will change its own rules, and drop the current requirement for 200,000 unique donors (Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign). Steyer has already demonstrated the viability of this strategy by spending $47 million of his own money on the election, netting the billionaire two appearances at Democratic primary debates. Bloomberg is 32 times wealthier than Steyer. If Bloomberg can use the platform afforded to presidential candidates for his message that voters actually want “evolutionary change, not revolutionary change,” as he told MSNBC, he might successfully lower the massively popular support for a wealth tax.

Bloomberg has more at stake than wealth taxes. Bloomberg made his fortune selling technology to Wall Street through his privately-owned company Bloomberg L.P. He created the Bloomberg Terminal, which provides massive amounts of data, charts, and tools to monitor financial securities of all kinds: from stocks and bonds to the most obscure derivatives that are traded outside transparent marketplaces. The terminal also functions as a sort of giant Instant Messaging platform to Wall Street, where users “bloomberg message” one another. While there is competing technology, it’s hard to overstate how ubiquitous this software is in finance. It’s also incredibly expensive, typically costing the average user around $24,000 per year.

A profitable Wall Street means more subscriptions to more Bloomberg terminals. But a Warren or Sanders administration would potentially impose a host of new rules on a wide range of Wall Street players, which could squeeze banks’ record profitability and reduce Bloomberg’s own profits. Sanders wants to cap consumer loans and credit cards at 15%. Both Sanders and Warren (and Andrew Yang) support some version of a tax on Wall Street trades. And the Stop Wall Street Looting Act—a bill that Warren introduced and which Sanders has co-sponsored—would totally rework the way private equity does business, offering more protections to workers whose companies are taken over by private equity firms, including prioritizing their pay in the bankruptcy process. The Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest lobbying organization, has predictably warned the bill “would poison the well of innovation and growth.” By contrast, Eileen Appelbaum of The Center for Economic and Policy Research has said the bill would halt “abusive practices that wipe out jobs and cripple strong companies.”

It is hard to say what the perfect billionaire hedge against a Warren or Sanders administration would look like. Despite the abundant fear-mongering among the billionaire class that a Warren or Sanders president would cause a drop in the stock market, this is a retread of the same alarmism that greeted the Obama administration. That prophecy failed to come to pass, so a simple bet against the S&P 500 probably won’t cut it for the oligarch looking to shield his boodle from the ravages of a more equitable society. Bloomberg is embarking on a more creative hedge, one that also allows him to finally realize his long-dreamed desire to run for President. This is a method that Bloomberg had previously deployed at a smaller scale, spending $100 million (or about $174 per vote) in his 2009 campaign to be re-elected mayor of New York City.

Whatever ultimately happens in Bloomberg’s bid for the presidency, as long as his presence in the race is able to make a dent in the support for Warren and Sanders, he is further insulating himself from a future where he’d have to pay a single-digit percent of his wealth annually in taxes. We can likely expect Bloomberg to strike the same wealth-friendly tone the company he owns does on its “About” page, which proclaims “we believe profit and principles are not mutually exclusive. They reinforce one another.” But as one billionaire’s presidential run has already ended in ridicule (remember Howard Schultz?), and the vast majority of Democratic voters remain happy with the existing choices, one might hope Bloomberg would borrow a different section of his company’s motto, “doing the right thing,” and not run at all.