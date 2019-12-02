Thunberg Isn’t the Only Young Voice We Should Be Listening To

Tone Bjørndal, now 26 and working for a Norwegian climate advocacy group, was just 16 when she attended her first COP—one that would become a disastrous foreign policy failure. It was in 2009 in Copenhagen. There were 2,000 teenagers and college students in her group, called the Youth Constituency of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (YOUNGO), she told me. The U.N. recognized their presence in this titular way, but elsewhere made it clear the teens weren’t to be treated as true stakeholders.

The group, composed of kids who had traveled on what little private and public funding they could scrounge up, was expecting 120 passes to the conference—usually attended by more than 20,000 delegates, U.N. staff, and members of the media—but received only two passes on the opening day. “We gave up on the line,” she wrote in an email to her parents at the time. “We waited 4.5 hours, and they told us it would be three to seven more—we were freezing, angry, and frustrated.”

Nathan Thanki, 28, a former YOUNGO participant who now works for the Global Campaign to Demand Justice in London, told me that despite the efforts of a few of his professors and some NGOs, who sponsored young students from around the world to attend these meetings, most people at the time dismissed young activists. “We were not respected that much by the people in the UNFCCC secretariat or the COP presidencies or chairs of various bodies—many of whom can be quite patronizing, especially to young people, and especially to those they deem ‘radical,’” he said.