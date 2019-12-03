Why Is the UNC System Giving Confederate Apologists $2.5 Million?

Last Wednesday, with large swaths of the American workforce winding down and looking ahead to a long weekend, an unusual deal was struck. The University of North Carolina’s board of governors, the group that sits atop the state’s public college system, announced that it had reached a $2.5 million agreement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV). The lawsuit filed by SCV concerned the decision by the state’s flagship university, UNC-Chapel Hill, not to remount its controversial Confederate statue, known popularly as Silent Sam, after students tore it down last August. Rather than take the case to court, the UNC board settled with SCV, with the terms of the agreement stipulating both that SCV would receive custody of the statue and that the $2.5 million trust had to be spent on “certain limited expenses related to the care and preservation of the monument, including potentially a facility to house and display the monument.”

In effect, the board, using money pulled from interest accrued by the system’s endowment investments, had paid in full for a new home for Silent Sam, the location of which would be decided by a group that can comfortably be called Confederate sympathizers, at the very least. The announcement came as a shock to many who had been following the case—prior to the board’s press release, it wasn’t public knowledge that a lawsuit had ever been filed by SCV, nor was it clear why the UNC board would settle with them at all. Commanding a weighty endowment and public funding as well as a cadre of legal experts, it seemed clear to even the untrained eye that the board could have taken the case to court and won, either through an initial ruling or by bleeding out SCV’s coffers.