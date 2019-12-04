Tucker Carlson Debuts a New Ukrainegate Defense

He ended the broadcast by walking back his comments, saying, “I’m joking, of course.” But on Monday night he returned to the same subject.



Enraged by Meet the Press host Chuck Todd’s grilling the previous day of Republican Senator John Kennedy, who has defended Trump by spreading conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election, Carlson lit into Todd. “The irony, of course, is that Putin, for all his faults, does not hate America as much as many of these people do,” Carlson bleated. “They really dislike our country. And they call other people traitors?” He then made the same point he had “joked” about a week earlier. “Russia is not America’s main enemy, obviously,” Carlson said. “Our main enemy, of course, is China. And the U.S. ought to be in a relationship with Russia aligned against China, to the extent that we can.”

Carlson has cast himself as Trump’s most important intellectual enabler—someone who can spin the straw of the president’s often contradictory, almost always incoherent policy positions into gold. His new take on Ukrainegate is an ambitious attempt to do the same thing. Russia must be enabled to take on China, our primary economic rival: If Ukraine is the cost of forging an anti-China alliance, so be it. “What makes Vladimir Putin worse than, I don’t know, a whole long list of American allies?” Carlson asked, listing Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as examples of brutish countries the United States is in bed with.



So this appears to be the new line of the Trumpian right: Trump was right to throw America’s Ukrainian allies under the bus, as they served no real geopolitical importance anyway. The quid pro quo is immaterial, part of a larger, necessary shift in strategic thinking. The U.S., moreover, does bad stuff all the time in the name of national interest. What difference does it make if the bad thing, this time, is done in the personal interest of the president?