Don’t Embrace Originalism to Defend Trump’s Impeachment

So what are we to make of originalist arguments on behalf of Trump’s impeachment? History ought to be relevant to liberal constitutionalism, but that is not the same as embracing originalism. Anglo-American law has always taken history seriously, and starting with history in constitutional inquiry does not mean that all inquiry ends with history.

Left-leaning legal scholars have let originalists set the terms of constitutional debate for far too long.

Part of the larger problem here is a political one: namely, that left-leaning legal scholars have let originalists set the terms of constitutional debate for far too long. In constitutional theory, it’s now commonplace to define originalism in opposition to the liberal notion of the living constitution—i.e., a legal document that responds in line with shifting historical conditions, and whose meaning was not carved permanently in stone like the Ten Commandments presented to Charlton Heston in the Hollywood epic of the same name. Yet even the most ardent champions of a living Constitution do not argue that the original text and meaning of the Constitution is irrelevant; rather, supporters of this alternative theory have always maintained that the concepts articulated in the Constitution must always be applied in light of changing facts about American life. If one looks at the opinions of the great champion of the theory of the living Constitution, Justice William Brennan, it turns out that he quoted Founding-era sources almost as often the leading originalist on the court during much of his tenure, Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Similarly, the eminent legal theorist Ronald Dworkin, typically seen as the arch-anti-originalist, also argued that constitutional interpretation ought to start with the original meaning of the text. Toward the end of his career, Dworkin cast his project in expressly originalist terms, arguing that goal of constitutional interpretation was to identify the principle enacted by the text. Significantly, though, Dworkin believed that the application of that principle would change over time—as had also been the case for Brennan. To illustrate this point, consider the question of cruel and unusual punishment, forbidden under the Fourth Amendment. Only the most literal-minded originalists would claim that all the punishments dealt out under eighteenth-century law would be legal today. Few today would argue that, say, flogging would be constitutional. (It’s worth noting that the late Justice Antonin Scalia—one of the most ardent originalist on the high court—seemed to vacillate on the constitutionality of flogging. )





Another problem with originalism’s approach to history is its static (which is to say, decidedly ahistorical) view of the past. American legal and constitutional history did not pause in freeze-frame when the Constitution was ratified in 1789. And constitutional meaning has likewise not remained frozen over the course of American history, a point that the Founding generation well understood. Even James Madison came to recognize that constitutional meaning would evolve, both through the decision of the courts, but also by actions taken by the people themselves beyond the formal jurisdiction of the courts. In the 1790s, Madison vigorously opposed Alexander Hamilton’s belief that the Constitution allowed the federal government to charter a bank, but by the era of the War of 1812 he had come to realize that such an institution was a necessity—and all branches of the federal government and the American people had also embraced the federally chartered financial system in a host of ways by then.

Finally, in contrast to originalists, liberal legal scholars need to recognize than interpreting the Constitution inevitably requires some form of translation—taking concepts rooted in the realities of the eighteenth century and trying to make sense of them in our own. Perhaps the best way to illustrate the importance of translation to the entire enterprise of constitutional interpretation is to look at a claim made by the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, during that committee’s impeachment inquiry last month. Nunes claimed that Trump’s efforts to use Rudolph Giuliani to conduct a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine were no different that George Washington’s decision to dispatch John Jay to negotiate a treaty with Great Britain in the 1790s.