The Rise of the Permanent Protest

The strikes and walkouts in the fast food industry and by other low-wage workers have been part of the decade’s wider resurgence in conventional labor action. Nearly half a million people participated in work stoppages in 2018, the largest number since 1986. Most who walked off the job were teachers participating in last year’s massive strikes for better pay and better schools—actions inspired in large part by the success of the Chicago Teachers’ Union’s strike in 2012. In the years since, strikers have managed to win pay increases and additional school funding, as well as shifting the Democratic Party away from the reform paradigm that has shaped education policy for a generation.

Protesters managed to change white racial attitudes so rapidly and dramatically that white liberals are now to the left of racial minorities themselves on a number of racial issues.

Democrats, and the country as a whole, have also moved left on criminal justice policy, thanks largely to the activism of Black Lives Matter and the conversations that movement has inspired about race, policing, and mass incarceration. The 2014 demonstrations in Ferguson and the police response they engendered particularly captivated the nation. Despite warnings from commentators who insisted that looting, vandalism, and the perception of racial antagonism could hobble the efforts of peaceful organizers, protesters managed to change white racial attitudes so rapidly and dramatically that white liberals are now to the left of racial minorities themselves on a number of racial issues. According to Pew, the number of Americans, of all races, who believe the country “needs to continue making changes to give blacks equal rights with whites” jumped 13 points between the months just before Ferguson in 2014 and the months just afterward in 2015—from a 46 percent minority to a 59 percent majority. That swing in public opinion has been reflected in the success of new criminal justice and police accountability efforts at the local, state, and federal levels.

Direct action can also be credited with a shift in the politics of gun control. The shooting at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 could easily have passed into memory like many of the mass shootings that preceded it—with a wave of outrage too fleeting to meaningfully dent the status quo on gun policy. But the Parkland teens used the narrow window of opportunity offered by media attention to build a protest movement that culminated in a national school walkout and the March for Our Lives, the latter amounting to the third-largest coordinated protest in American history, with participants rallying in 90 percent of the nation’s congressional districts. By extending the half-life of post-shooting discourse, the March for Our Lives helped make gun control a key issue in the suburban swing districts the Democrats flipped in the 2018 midterms and also inspired legislative action: The number of new gun control laws passed at the state level more than tripled from 2017 to 2018, surpassing the number of laws passed to weaken existing gun laws for the first time in six years.