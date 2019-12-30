A Decade of Legal Warfare Has Warped America’s Future

In a lawsuit filed against the federal government in early 2018, Texas and a coalition of GOP-led states claimed that the tweak fatally undermined the entire law. They argued that the Supreme Court’s 2012 decision only allowed the mandate to survive because it imposed a tax. Now that it no longer does so, Texas said, the mandate must be struck down and the entire health care law must go with it. Legal scholars across the ideological spectrum derided the state’s argument as nonsensical. But it persuaded a federal judge in Texas, who ruled last December that the entire ACA was unconstitutional and had to be struck down. (The law remains in force while appellate courts review the ruling.)

At first, the Trump administration told the courts that it agreed with Texas on the mandate’s constitutionality but said that most of the law’s provisions should be left intact. Then the Justice Department revised its position in March, telling the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that the entire ACA should be struck down. (The 5th Circuit agreed this month that the mandate was unconstitutional, but told the district court to reconsider whether it could be severed from the rest of the law.) In essence, Republicans are now asking the courts to do the dirty work of scrapping a popular health care law that they themselves could not repeal, shifting responsibility from those who could be held accountable for their decisions to those who can’t.

Lawfare pushes policy battles outside the democratic channels in which they’re supposed to take place.

Lawfare pushes policy battles outside the democratic channels in which they’re supposed to take place. Consider the fate of the Dreamers—undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents as children and have lived here their entire life and known no other home. Polls have consistently shown that large majorities of Americans support legal status for Dreamers, as well as the DREAM Act from which their nickname is drawn. But popular support hasn’t translated into congressional support, and Dreamers’ legal status has become tied up in the fruitless search for a broader immigration-reform deal.