The Man Behind the Right Wing’s Favorite Conspiracy Theories

Booth is really into Russia.

Without a full-fledged government investigation, it’s nearly impossible to figure out how an SVR bulletin wound up on What Does It Mean, said Clint Watts, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and (yes) a former FBI agent. Although he didn’t know any specific background information about Booth or his site, Watts said the Kremlin does identify outlets willing to publish virtually anything and supplies them with material when they need to push a particular message. This battery of online “useful idiots,” as Watts called them, may have one-on-one contact with Russian operatives or receive (dis)information passed through third parties. “The closer you get to Moscow, the more they are in coordination with the Kremlin,” he said. “The further away you get the less so, unless they happen to have traveled back and forth to Russia and developed connections—or [if] they’re really into Russia or Vladimir Putin.”

Booth is really into Russia. In the early 1990s, while Booth was living in Nashua, New Hampshire, he and his then wife launched a charity drive called “To Russia, With Love” that collected 4,500 pounds of donated food, clothing, and medicine to help former Soviet citizens get through the winter. When that marriage fell apart, Booth entered into a series of relationships with Russian women, one of whom he sued for libel and accused of stealing nearly $30,000 worth of his household goods during a contentious divorce, according to court documents. He has visited Russia at least once. In 1995, a curious item appeared in The New York Times Magazine that identified David Booth as president of a Nashua-based company called “War Tours Ltd.” that offered clients visits to war zones in places like the former Soviet Union. There was no record of War Tours Ltd. at the New Hampshire secretary of state’s office, and I heard later that Booth told his son that the whole thing was a hoax to prove that the media would publish anything.

Booth’s Russian infatuation is reciprocated on the far side of the former Iron Curtain. Booth and his alter ego Sorcha Faal have become a reliable source of fascination in Russia’s mediasphere, where news outlets have fallen for several of his viral hoaxes, such as the 2014 What Does It Mean report claiming that 13 CIA military operatives had been killed in Ukraine on a mission to help battle Russian forces invading the country. In recent years, the Russian press has published numerous “Who is Sorcha Faal?” stories. Among them is a 2009 story in the Russian newspaper Izvestia that quoted two leading Russian experts on information warfare. Alexander Dugin, an ultranationalist Russian political scientist who is considered close to Putin, maintained that What Does It Mean was an example of what he called “network wars”: “Organizations that are neither special forces nor secret societies arrange for the information to be thrown around. For example, ideological divisions waging geopolitical war.” Igor Panarin, a Russian political scientist and former KGB officer, told Izvestia that “of course” Western and Western-aligned intelligence services were behind the website, but it wasn’t clear whether it was the British MI6, Israel’s Mossad, the CIA, or the U.S. National Security Agency. The Russian experts saw the site as a way of increasing geopolitical tensions between, say, Russia and Iran in an untraceable way.

Over the same general timeline, a robust network of global conspiracy-mongering sites has sprung up to help Booth spread lies. Sorcha Faal’s stories were occasionally promoted by Russian internet trolls connected to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg troll farm that amplified divisive content during the 2016 election, according to millions of online postings released by Twitter from thousands of IRA accounts. Kremlin-aligned Twitter trolls tracked by the Alliance for Securing Democracy, an initiative of the German Marshall Fund, have occasionally done the same thing over the past few years, according to Eric Ellason, a security researcher at Slickrockweb, a small data analytics and information technology firm. One of the frequent reposters of Sorcha Faal stories is The European Union Times, a site the Southern Poverty Law Center found was registered to Jessica Nachtman, whose husband, Christopher, was identified as a racist skinhead gang member. (Jessica Nachtman told the SPLC she provides web hosting for a “European” she declined to identify.) Overseas, Sorcha Faal stories often land on the Bulgarian site Strogo Sekretno (Top Secret), published by Krassimir Ivandjiiski, whose son, Daniel, founded Zero Hedge, a website owned by a Bulgarian company that pushes right-wing conspiracy theories and publishes pro-Russia commentary originating in the West. This network of conspiracy sites repeats the same information so often that impressionable readers who stumble into it can leave thinking they’ve done their homework, said Emerson Brooking, a resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab of the Atlantic Council, a think tank. “The effect on these people is they get enmeshed in these worlds of conspiracy theories, and it becomes harder and harder to make their way back out,” he said.