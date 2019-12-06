John Kerry Endorses Joe Biden’s Delusions

If Nate Silver’s band of Bayesians can be believed, then former Vice President Joe Biden is winning the 2020 presidential race’s “endorsement primary”—and by a substantial margin. Whether or not this stray factoid makes a difference in an era of weak political parties and skepticism of elite opinion is a question that can’t be answered, but Biden nevertheless has a new data point to brag about: John Kerry, his former Senate colleague and Obama administration alum, has added his endorsement to the pile.

Perhaps this was never in doubt, seeing as the two men have forged a strong fraternal bond as both Senate contemporaries and alumni of the Obama administration. In a statement released on Thursday, Kerry cites the ineffable logic of the match: “I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now, not because I’ve known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well.” But Kerry’s endorsement also comes loaded with an undeniable paradox. There is no one better suited to disabusing Biden of his notion that Republicans will have an “epiphany” and become a peaceful and collaborative party than the man who famously fell prey to the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth.



Or rather, there is almost no one better suited to the task. There are the Republicans themselves, who have gone to extravagant, mendacious lengths to ruin Biden’s electoral hopes and destroy his good name in the effort. This is, at bottom, the essence of Swift Boat tactics, which—far from disappearing from American life at the conclusion of Kerry’s ill-fated 2004 presidential campaign—have become a mainstay in Republican politics. Having been perfected over time, they are being deployed today against Biden.



During Kerry’s campaign—in which he, much like Biden, had positioned himself as the candidate who would restore the decency of the presidency frittered away by his incumbent opponent, George W. Bush—the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth emerged into public life with a letter, in which 250 signatories claimed to have served alongside Kerry during the Vietnam War, each attesting to the Massachusetts senator’s serial misdeeds. Of those 250 claimants, only Steven Gardner had served in close proximity to Kerry, and only for a month and a half. Extant military records demonstrated that several of those who had emerged as Kerry’s decriers had, during the war, personally signed their names to various commendations.

