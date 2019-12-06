Congressman Objects to Casino-Goers Being Subject to Local Law if They Assault Women

McClintock then leaned on one of conservatives’ favorite talking points when it comes to legislation that would dare increase the ability of tribes to institutionally combat violence against women: that of the mistakenly charged sex offender. Wondering aloud about a case in which his hypothetical casino attender was “frivolously accused,” McClintock dove headfirst into what was ultimately his central objection to the idea of a Native-run court dealing with non-Native people. “In California, many of these tribes number a few hundred to a thousand or two members, many of them related,” he brashly stated. “I assume the jury pool would be drawn from this tight-knit community in a tribal court, without the protection to due process rights.”



Mr. McClintock and Co., welcome to Tribal Sovereignty 101.

For the uninitiated: There are 573 federally recognized tribes in the United States, and over a hundred other state recognized tribes. What that means is that within the American border exists 573 dependent domestic nations, made up of tribal governments that pass and enforce their own laws. The “dependent” facet comes into play as it relates to the United States’ role as a financial benefactor for a variety of services when tribes cannot back them themselves—healthcare, education, sometimes law enforcement, etc. This is not the result of the American government randomly deciding to graciously provide these services, but a consequence of the legally binding treaties Congress signed with these Native nations, often in exchange for land they were seizing. In many cases, Native nations fund and oversee their own court systems but are unable to police non-citizens, which is the loophole Haaland’s bill sought to address.

McClintock’s insinuation—that because a jury might be mostly or entirely made up of Native jurors, they would not adequately be able to deliver justices—is an outrageous statement and an extreme expression of privilege. Unlike white men, who have forever had the benefit of looking to a pool of jurors and to the judge’s bench and seen themselves represented, Native people rarely have the luxury of being tried by a jury of their peers. Not only are Native women killed at rates 10 times the national average, Native people as a whole are incarcerated across the country at a rate more disproportionate to their general population makeup than any other group of people. This is the case precisely because they are not adequately represented in the legal and criminal justice fields. Yet, if one were to flip the tables—not even that, but one were merely to stipulate that if you enter a tribal nation’s jurisdiction and commit a crime there, you have to adhere to their legal system—this is apparently worthy of hand-wringing.