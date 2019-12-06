Congressman Objects to Casino-Goers Being Subject to Local Law if They Assault Women

Let’s be clear here: What McClintock is saying, and what an amendment later offered by Gohmert sought to codify, is that it is an act of oppression for people to be held accountable to local laws when they commit crimes in places that they visit on their own accord in order to participate in leisure activities not widely available to them on American land because of American laws. Not only is this asinine case being made, but it’s being made from the perspective of a drunk white man forcing himself on a Native woman and casino employee as he actively dodges both U.S. gambling laws and the chance of being caught acting abusively. Every statistical measure available, of course, suggests it might not be the worst thing if these predatory men believed that they would be overzealously prosecuted if they committed a crime of sexual or domestic violence. No evidence, however, suggests that this is actually the case.

McClintock tried to cover himself by then switching perspectives and saying that if he were a casino owner, he certainly wouldn’t want Haaland’s law in place, as he claimed it would drive away business. Never mind that Americans regularly flock to places outside of American legal jurisdiction, such as Cancun, for similar entertainment, rather than sitting curled in a ball in their American homes, fearing to ever leave the house lest they cede all their rights.

Representative Haaland offered a profile in patience, responding that “tribes need to be able to take these things into their own hands when they can, and we shouldn’t be a barrier to stop them from doing so.” Another highlight came when she referenced the 2017 movie Wind River, about a pair of white FBI agents who drop everything to investigate a murder on a reservation. “That never happens,” she told her Republican counterparts.