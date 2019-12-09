Climate Is the Ultimate “OK, Boomer” Issue

A subtler and perhaps more frustrating pattern is when older people respond to youth activism by calling them inspiring, marveling at their combination of seriousness and youth, but not doing what they say. When Greta Thunberg, now the poster child for serious youth climate action, visited the U.S. this fall, speaking at the U.N. and leading the Global Climate Strike, she was celebrated. Everywhere she went, someone older than her declared themselves “inspired.” (Myself included.) But as she herself emphasized, she wasn’t honored by this response—she was frustrated. In her now famous speech to the U.N. on that trip, delivered in the state of indignant incandescence singular to teenage girls, she stared down a room full of the most powerful leaders in the world: “You come to us young people for hope,” she said. “How dare you!” That afternoon, she joined fifteen other children in petitioning the U.N.’s Commission on the Rights of the Child, demanding that member states take immediate action on climate change and saying that their continued failure to respond to the climate crisis is a violation of children’s human rights.

This is, of course, at the crux of the generational divide on climate change: the younger you are, the more the crisis will change the parameters of your whole life; the older you are, the more likely you are to have profited from the carbon-intensive economy that has brought us to the tipping point. And although “OK, Boomer” seems to have been born as a response to a sort of general elder out-of-touch-ness, it’s a particularly apt response to leaders who are well-meaning but inactive on the climate crisis.

The twenty-five-year-old New Zealand M.P. Chlöe Swarbrick, in a speech to Parliament in November, put it this way: “How many world leaders for how many decades have seen and known what is coming but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep [climate change] behind closed doors? My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury.” When she pointed out that the average age of her fellow M.P.s (forty-nine) might be making them overly complacent, someone in the crowd started to heckle. She deflated the interruption with a swift “OK, Boomer,” and returned to her talking points.

Lumping people into generations turns quickly to gross generalization. Boomers, according to stereotype, aged out of free love and utopianism and into giant houses, which they bought with the money they saved from never splurging on avocado. Millennials live in a social-media hall of mirrors, texting each other about how we have no health insurance; raising succulents instead of babies because—did we mention?—we have no health insurance. These caricatures are useless in explaining any individual’s passions and priorities. But one fact that illuminates the generational divide on climate is this: If you’re younger than 34, you’ve never experienced a cooler than average month on Earth. “I have college applications I’d like to be working on instead of being here, I’m really behind schedule,” young activist Jamie Margolin, a college senior, said to a joint hearing in the U.S. House. “But I have to do this work instead, to make sure that there’s a future that’s safe enough for me to study in.”