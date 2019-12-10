Sweetgreen’s Soft Rebrand of the GoFundMe Crisis Model

The program, which has existed for about three years now, grew out of a medical crisis for one of Sweetgreen’s assistant general managers. After she underwent emergency surgery, her co-workers raised money to help cover her medical bills, “and the corporate office agreed to match the donations,” according to Quartz. The Family Fund that grew out of the effort is largely identical to the crisis crowdfunding model that you’ve maybe seen making the human-interest rounds—except permanent.

On an individual level, a story about a person being suddenly able to afford a plane ticket for a final visit with a loved one or pay for a life-saving surgery can be uplifting, because that’s the natural reaction to seeing people help each other. It’s why media outlets looking for easy viral hits and television shows like Good Morning America constantly pull from this bag. But when one strings dozens of these stories together—especially in the case of Sweetgreen, when the money is coming from better-paid corporate employees instead of wages from the company itself—the imbalanced reliance on these systems suddenly transforms into a mosaic of capitalism’s daily violences.

“It was really an emphasis on trying to better take care of people, especially our team members in restaurants,” Sweetgreen co-CEO and co-founder Nathaniel Ru told Quartz. (When asked, Ru refused to provide statistics on how many employees paid into the program or offer comment on the larger structural conditions that would leave someone in need of colleagues’ fundraising for her medical bills.) Still, this model is all very inspiring to a very specific subset of investor types and self-billed entrepreneurs.

