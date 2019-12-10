The Truth Is No Match for Trumpworld’s Conspiratorial Frothing

But Horowitz, who had sweeping access to Justice Department and FBI records and personnel, also demolished one conspiracy theory after another about the inquiry. He concluded that the investigation was justified, that there was no evidence that political bias had affected its course, and that the FBI did not embed spies in Trump’s presidential election campaign. None of this will deter Trump and his allies from claiming there was a plot against him all along. If anything, it will strengthen their resolve to prove it.

Trump ignited a firestorm way back in March 2017 when he accused the Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign. Since then, he’s often claimed that Democrats spied on him and his campaign—an assertion echoed earlier this year by Attorney General Bill Barr. Reports that the FBI used confidential informants to interact with campaign officials also led some of Trump’s allies to accuse the bureau of planting moles with a domestic political campaign—an awkward and disturbing allegation, given the bureau’s troubled track record on that front.

Horowitz found no basis for those claims. “We found no evidence that the FBI used [informants] or [undercover agents] to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” he wrote. “After the opening of the investigation, we found no evidence that the FBI placed any [informants or undercover agents] within the Trump campaign or tasked any [informants or undercover agents] to report on the Trump campaign. Finally, we also found no documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivations influenced the FBI’s decision to use [informants or undercover agents] to interact with Trump campaign officials in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.” That just about covers all the bases.

