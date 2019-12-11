Does It Really Matter That Buttigieg Worked for McKinsey?

That explanation has always struck me as glib. During my interview, I asked Buttigieg whether signing on with McKinsey was, to some extent, a rebellion against the cerebral values of his parents. “I suppose a little bit,” he responded, “because it was so alien to my parents’ world. And I wanted to make sure that I understood it. I’m not sure I ever felt like a native of the business world, but I became more oriented toward the style of problem solving ... that people in business have to do.”

There is always an occupational hazard in speculating about the life choices of presidential candidates since, by the time they run, they have already fashioned a public mask. After achieving the perfect high-achiever résumé with Harvard and a Rhodes scholarship, Buttigieg may simply have longed for yet another gold star. Joining McKinsey, which brutally culls the herd of new associates after two years, was just another way for him to excel in a competitive but highly structured environment.

Now Buttigieg’s competitiveness is being tested in the most merciless arena in American politics. There will inevitably be other controversies (both real and manufactured) trigged by his record and remarks, though I suspect the McKinsey matter is pretty well played out. Buttigieg claims to be braced for whatever comes next: “The further you get nationally, the more you need to be ready not only for legitimate critiques but also for folks to pounce on any turn of phrase that can be used against you.” When his words are taken out of context by cable TV hosts and rival campaigns, he said, “it creates a pressure that threatens to make you less interesting because you have to repeat yourself even more than usual because trying even a slightly different turn of phrase could be something somebody can take advantage of.”

Buttigieg is not the first former Rhodes scholar running for president to have his decisions in his twenties challenged in the heat of a presidential campaign. In early 1992, Bill Clinton faced a firestorm over his guile and duplicity with his Arkansas draft board as he schemed to avoid serving in Vietnam. Needless to say, Buttigieg, who enlisted in the Navy Reserve while at McKinsey and served in Afghanistan, does not have that particular problem. But no would-be Democratic president has led a life of personal and professional purity. Everyone from Franklin Roosevelt to Barack Obama has stumbled on the way to the White House. And undoubtedly there are aspects of his time at McKinsey that Buttigieg now privately regrets. The true test (to steal a 1930s song lyric that Obama used in his first inaugural address) lies in how well Buttigieg will pick himself up, dust himself off, and keep going.