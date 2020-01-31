The Assistant Looks at the Woman Behind a Bad Man

Despite deploying the cinematic language of the thriller, the story’s concerns are all in a day’s work: Jane flipping on lights, making coffee, eating cereal. (There’s a viewer who will find this movie boring.) Then, when the workday begins, Jane tending to the unglamorous labor upon which so many offices rely: disseminating handouts, making schedules, coordinating travel. In her capacity as the assistant to the boss, Jane is both essential and invisible. She’s close to the seat of power, but she’s charged with literally keeping that clean. Garner is as pretty as a silent screen star, and I loved watching her wipe down the boss’s desk chair or wash dishes in the communal kitchen. I’ve been both a parent and an assistant to a high-powered executive type; the jobs are almost identical.

The boss in question is unseen but very present. He’s the barely intelligible growl through the telephone, or just glimpsed in the scrum of bodies moving through the maze of cubicles, but also in every action of every character we meet. He’s the sun around which this little universe revolves, and I thought of Jimmy Stewart’s imaginary rabbit pal, Harvey, which is apt, since I’m meant to think of Weinstein.

We don’t see any transgression, only the ripple effect of such. Everyone in the office is in some fashion implicated in what they are determined to believe are peccadilloes and not crimes. Jane finds an earring on the floor of her boss’s office and arranges to return it to the young woman who left it behind; it was clearly lost in a scuffle we’re grateful we didn’t have to watch. Comely young women are hustled into the office for private meetings, and Jane is charged with parrying the phone calls of the boss’s persistent wife.

Green is smart enough to recognize that she needs drama in this understated film. The unexpected arrival of Sienna, a very young woman the boss met in Idaho, is a breaking point. She’s a waitress but has been promised an assistant job just like Jane’s. It’s impossible for Jane to comprehend whether she wants to protect this naïve girl or defend her own territory (is her motive pure or self-interested?). Choosing the worst of all possible routes, she goes to H.R. In a brief but superb scene, the middleman she meets, Wilcock (Matthew Macfadyen), reminds her how hard it is to get entry-level work in the movie business. He deflects the concerns that Jane can only barely articulate: The boss’s behavior might be wrong, but morals cannot be enforced. Anyway, he points out in one of the movie’s best moments, Jane isn’t the boss’s type. She’s safe.