A Unified Theory of the Trumps’ Creepy Aesthetic

As with most things about Trump, there’s not a lot to unpack here. Unrelenting artlessness has been Trump’s signature for as long as he has been a public figure, and that is something that cannot and will not change. The man himself cultivates and inhabits a world of luxury that’s frozen in the 1980s, and he’s spent most of his life doing the same things over and over again. They’re things that, as a friend once put it to me, are what a child thinks a rich person would do, like take a limo to McDonald’s or wear a suit to a baseball game. Trump chases the first high of his initial wealth and fame relentlessly, and if the material results of that pursuit—all those haunted steaks and corny furnishings and the general Infected Sharper Image Store vibe of everything he touches—are jarring and uncanny these decades later, it’s mostly because of how well-preserved that original vision is. Trump’s version of Citizen Kane’s Rosebud would not be a child’s sled—it would be a tufted settee that somehow has shoulder pads, or a photo of himself with two Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders taken at Joe Piscopo’s 40th birthday party—but the doomed and atavistic pursuit of it is the same. It goes without saying that there is not a lot of room for other people in this impacted fantasy, at least in anything but the most servile of supporting roles. He has a wife, and she has a name, and while she is mostly there to balance out the frame, she can still shed some light on the broader enterprise. Earlier this month, in a brief video celebrating her distinctive and distinctly Trumpian Christmas decorations at the White House, she did just that.



To observe that Melania’s Christmas videos—here is last year’s—are unlike any previous video of this kind is an understatement; to say that they are unlike any previous video of any kind is probably closer to the truth. In their combination of chockablock Yuletide clutter and frosty and unsettling feel, the Trump White House Christmas videos are deeply uncanny: Imagine a Hallmark movie directed by Stanley Kubrick and you’re getting there. The polarizing corridor lined by a dozen blood-red Christmas trees last year is just as busy but perhaps inevitably a bit less forbidding this time around, although the broader look and feel of the design and video are the same. Melania strides through the White House’s halls in an overcoat and high heels, unaccompanied but observed at a respectful distance by various staffers. Meanwhile, the sort of music that usually plays in television commercials under the words Toyota’s Year End Sales Event twinkles determinedly on the soundtrack. At the end of this year’s, she personally seasons some ornaments with fake snow.

Melania Trump has long been a reliable source of chaotic and fascinating moments in Trumpian aesthetics. The speech she gave at the 2016 Republican National Convention, which featured long passages lifted word for word from the speech that Michelle Obama had made in support of her husband eight years earlier, remains one of the more striking bits of pure Trumpianism on the record—the decision-making process that produced “a poker-faced karaoke version of another woman’s speech about her very different husband” as the outcome is incomprehensible, although it is all very obviously the result of a towering and brazen laziness. Measured as a performance of undiluted who-gives-a-shit public carelessness, it’s something that even her husband has yet to top.