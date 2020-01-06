A Man in Full

But the next day in Knoxville, Biden couldn’t avoid displaying his frustration at the exaggerated claims of some of his rivals for the nomination, particularly the now-former-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, whom he did not mention by name. “We almost don’t want to talk across the aisle,” Biden said. “We have Democrats saying, ‘I’m going to get elected and by executive order I’m going to do the following.’ C’mon. An executive order is basically a menu to abuse power in the presidency. We have three branches of government.” This, too, is a restorationist plea for a return to (hat tip: Warren G. Harding) normalcy in a national political scene disfigured by partisan rancor and evidence-averse appeals to ideological purity: After 36 years, you can take the man out of the Senate, but you can’t take the Senate out of the man.

Back in May, during his first 2020 campaign swing through New Hampshire, Biden evoked the Senate of yesteryear when members of both parties ate together, traveled together, talked together. “Folks, you’ve got to get to know the other team,” Biden said as his voice rose with passion. “You’ve got to get to know them personally. Barack always kids me ... ‘As Joe says, all politics is personal.’ Well it is.”

With congressional Republicans fearful to challenge Trump on anything, Biden’s sentiments can seem as anachronistic as, say, a 1960s lecture on the moral dangers of teenage petting. But Chris Coons, who inherited Biden’s Senate seat, argued that Biden has “had to endure the enormous frustration of Mitch McConnell’s obstructionism. He’s not naïve. He knows exactly how hard this is and how difficult this time is. But if there is anyone who can work across the aisle ... it’s Joe.”

If elected, Biden’s worst day in the White House would be nowhere close to the worst day of his life.

When Biden first ran for president in 1987, he saw himself as an heir to Bobby Kennedy. Now, in what is almost certainly the last presidential race of his life (he has already reportedly signaled to campaign aides that, if elected, he would only serve out one term in office), Biden is no longer reaching for oratory that is not his own. He has endured too much suffering to be completely at peace. But there is undoubtedly a comfort in his I-did-it-my-way style that transcends clichés about “Middle-Class Joe” and a dotty uncle at the holiday dinner table.

Democrats, in the months ahead, should ask themselves whether America is ready to veer from a president who has trashed the Constitution to a leader who wants to overhaul the entire economy and health care system in a single four-year term. There is a pro-Biden case to inaugurate a long-overdue interval of national healing rather than a season of dramatic transformation.

Even if his restorationist campaign proves successful, Biden would be destined to be a transitional president. Sometimes, more than anything, a democracy needs a chance to exhale. There is no shame in competence, knowing how to govern, and a faith that compromise in a post-Trump world is possible. Accidental though he was, the record after four decades shows that Jerry Ford was a pretty good president.