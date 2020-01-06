A Man in Full

Biden was in the Capitol cheering when Jerry Ford, in his first speech to Congress, broke with the divisiveness of the Nixon years and pledged to be president of all the people—including “women’s liberationists and male chauvinists.”

As the youngest senator, Biden must have been pleased when his comments after the Ford speech were featured in an Associated Press roundup of the tumultuous days following Nixon’s resignation. Biden had gushed to the AP, “I found myself applauding the new President even when I thought he was all wet about the economy. Sure, there will be fights, but they’ll be clean, honest fights without bitterness. No one is going to tap your phone or spy on your office just because they don’t agree with you.”

Forty-five years later—after more than three decades as U.S. senator from Delaware, two failed White House bids, and eight years as vice president—Biden is running for president to become the Jerry Ford of the twenty-first century. Even though Donald Trump can make Nixon seem like Pericles, and Mitch McConnell is devoid of any principle beyond partisanship, Biden still believes that as president he can bring back the era of “clean, honest fights.” You can imagine Biden saying, with the same sincere awkwardness that Ford did after taking the oath of office, “Our long national nightmare is over.”