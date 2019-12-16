Does Amy Klobuchar Have a Path to the Nomination?

In every stump speech, Amy Klobuchar uses a joke sequence that invariably gets chuckles and knowing nods from Iowa Democrats. She begins by saying that many caucus-goers believe that the best thing a presidential candidate can hear is, “You’re in my top three.” The three-term Minnesota senator gets an even bigger laugh when she recounts how she once successfully wooed a former mayor of Cedar Rapids who, when they first met, told her with absurd precision that she was only “78 percent of the way there.”

Then Klobuchar turns serious, as she did on a recent Friday morning in a small coffee shop crammed with avid listeners in Indianola, about 20 miles south of Des Moines. “We got to get a move on,” she said, asking her audience to commit to caucusing for her on February 3, “because we’re building a different kind of campaign. A grassroots campaign.”

“A lot of candidates have gotten out and a few have gotten in,” she said, referring, in particular, to the surprise withdrawal of Kamala Harris and the sudden landing of Mike Bloomberg’s wallet, “but we keep moving.”

Such gentle pressure doesn’t always work. In Indianola, I spoke with Brenda Schumann, a retired elementary school teacher from Des Moines, who had been knocking on doors for Harris since July. Wearing a gun-control button (“Moms Demand Action for Good Sense”), Schumann said, “After Kamala, I need a little time to regroup. I do want the most electable candidate.”