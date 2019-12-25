How the Democratic Party Learned to Wage Class Warfare

The police brutality they referred to erupted a few days prior, when New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg unleashed what he called his “army” of cops to remove the few hundred people who still remained in Zuccotti Park. The move only added insult to injury, as Bloomberg’s girlfriend sat on the board of the real estate development company that owned the park. “I can tell you that pillow talk in our house is not about Occupy Wall Street or Brookfield Properties,” the mayor claimed in defense. But his loyalties were apparent, for example when Occupy protested outside the home of the head of JP Morgan: “To go and picket him, I don’t know what that achieves,” Bloomberg said. “Jamie Dimon is an honorable person, working very hard, paying his taxes.” It was the Occupy protesters, he said, who were “trying to destroy the jobs of working people in this city”—not those who bet their futures away.

The police crackdowns on occupations in New York and across the United States helped push the movement off the front pages. But activists would take what they learned at Occupy into fights over housing, debt resistance, and labor struggles. Occupy, as journalist Sarah Jaffe wrote in Necessary Trouble, her chronicle of this decade’s social movements and uprisings, gave “outrage a location,” using the occupation to prove police were on the side of bankers—of financial institutions who themselves broke the law.

None of the big financial institutions Geithner bailed out faced any criminal consequences. They easily brushed off what fines were levied. Still, even after the park occupations had ended, working groups like Occupy the SEC kept at it, taking the change-it-yourself ethic of Occupy into places where activists are rare. A former Wall Street tech VP, Alexis Goldstein, helped form Occupy the SEC. “Before I occupied Wall Street,” she wrote, “Wall Street occupied me.” In 2012, the group submitted a 325-page letter to the SEC regarding the Volcker rule, meant to rein in federally backed banking institutions. It was outside the parks that Occupy activists would wield the most influence, giving language to otherwise arcane dealings: The Trouble Is the Banks, Occupy Foreclosure.

They would also give a new wave of legislators an opening. The mounting demands to hold financial institutions accountable helped propel Elizabeth Warren from the more remote, academic corners of policymaking into the national spotlight. “Who are we trying to protect here?” Warren had asked in a 2009 interview with Chris Hayes for The Nation. “Is it a banking system that is in service to American families and the economy, or is it the American families and the economy in service to a banking system?” At the time, she headed a congressional panel overseeing the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Her idea for a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was realized when she was still a Harvard law professor, and Obama made her a special adviser to help form the bureau. But ultimately, she was blocked from running the agency precisely because she had already been so critical of the bailout and its architects, such as Geithner. In 2012, she ran and won a Senate seat, where she would continue to confront the heads of America’s biggest banks.