The Loneliness of the Resistance Protester

In the last 35 years, the ways we participate in political action have shifted significantly. On the liberal-left, we’ve gone from banners to banner ads, and from cash raised in buckets to cash raised by pressing buttons. Hyper-efficient digital tools have transformed the speed and volume of organizing. Since 2004, over $4 billion has been donated to Democratic candidates and organizations, federal to local, using ActBlue, the online fundraising platform. In the third quarter of 2019 alone, more than three million donors (a record) made more than 10 million contributions via ActBlue to nearly 9,000 different recipients, with an average donation of roughly $30. If current trends persist, small donations to Democrats via ActBlue will top $1 billion in 2019, double the total at the same point two years ago.

Since Donald Trump’s election, grassroots participation in the most essential of actions—knocking on doors and making phone calls to voters on behalf of candidates—has been growing. MobilizeAmerica, a hub for creating and listing campaign actions like canvassing, says that more than 800,000 people have signed up for 1.73 million actions since 2017. Half of those sign-ups have occurred since the 2018 election that brought Democrats back to power in the House of Representatives. And the sheer number of Americans marching in protest of Trump administration policies has scarcely let up: Last winter, around 700,000 people marched in 319 U.S. locations to mark the second anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March, despite declining media interest. Between 300,000 and 500,000 came out for the Climate Strike rallies of September, and more than 100,000 people showed up across nearly 700 locales in July to protest Trump’s border detention practices.

By all these measures, the grassroots resistance among Democrats to Trump’s rise is clearly alive and well. But inside the impressive metrics of participation, there’s a worrisome hollowness to the Democratic revival. Grassroots Democrats are resisting a lot, but for the most part, they are not resisting together. Thanks to the affordances of tech and the preferences of big Democratic donors, they are, to borrow from Robert Putnam, resisting alone. This matters, because strong social ties are what keep people involved in the long term, through victories and defeats. The right has gun clubs and circles of home-schooling Christian moms; if the Left mainly builds systems for massing people just for the moments when they are most needed, it will miss a critical opportunity to revive a democracy centered on real people in relationships with one another.