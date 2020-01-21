Michel Houellebecq’s Fragile World

This is not an uninteresting take on the matter, but Houellebecq’s perspective on sex would probably not, by itself, have propelled him to lasting international fame. That, and in particular his reputation as a prophetic writer, came about from the intersection in his novels of sexual anomie and societal breakdown, in the way Houellebecq crosshatched global economic and political forces with the lonely, sexually frustrated lives of his protagonists. There was a perfect coincidence in the timing of the novels, too, beginning as they did with the reconstruction of Europe in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, through the morass of the European Union, globalization, U.S.-led wars demonizing Muslims and Islam, and the rise of China to the state of current collapse, where similar, virulent nationalisms contend for popular support everywhere against an ongoing backdrop of economic distress, climate change, and entrenched global elites.

Islam, or the Islamic other, in particular, offered Houellebecq a particularly convenient counterpoint to the existential crisis of his protagonists, inserting him swiftly into a hallowed French literary tradition dating back as far as Albert Camus’s The Stranger. Platform, published in 2001—its opening line, in the most obvious example of sampling Camus, goes “Father died last year”—took the sexual hunger of its main character, Michel, all the way to the Caribbean and Thailand before colliding it, toward the very end, with an Islamist terrorist attack that seemed to prefigure a terror attack in Bali that killed over 200. Published in France just before the attacks of September 11, Platform elevated Houellebecq into a prophetic figure for Western media, a status further cemented when he was taken to court for stating his contempt for Islam in a publicity interview. By the time Submission came out in 2015, contempt appeared to have become fuddled fantasy. Released on the same day as the terrorist attacks on the office of the satirical, racist weekly Charlie Hebdo, the novel, with its account of an Islamist party coming to power in France, appeared well timed to address the burning issues of the day. Predictably, Houellebecq’s fame has been greatest in France, Britain, and the United States, superpower nations preeminent in the unfolding, and unraveling, world order of the new century.

The social axis in Serotonin is, however, not Islam but the gilets jaunes movement, wounded individual white masculinity alloyed finally into wounded collective white masculinity instead of opposed to it, as in the earlier novels that pitted agonized Westerners against the unified virility of Islam. Minorities, in fact, have receded largely into the background in Serotonin, present either as sexual possibilities or—as in the case of Chinese investors buying up property in Normandy or poorer immigrants living in the southern suburbs of Paris—only worth a passing comment from Florent. Instead, the men who attempt to gather themselves into a resisting force against the state are composed of struggling French farmers led by Florent’s former classmate, Aymeric d’Harcourt-Olonde.