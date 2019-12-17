How the GOP Bamboozled The New York Times’ Politics Desk

Never mind that one of these realities is, well, reality. More to the point: The Times seems incapable of grasping that the Republican Party does, in fact, live in the same reality as everyone else but is doing everything in its power to get media outlets like the Times to turn a straightforward story of presidential wrongdoing into a story about extreme partisanship. Impeachment, in the Times’ style of both-sides reporting, becomes yet another game, a way for the red and blue teams to square off once more.



Just look at the way Shear frames the disagreements between the two sides:

Representative Hank Johnson, Democrat of Georgia, described Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine one way, saying it “shows that the president tried to get President Zelensky to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.” His Republican colleague, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, saw it differently: “We saw the call transcript, and there is no conditionality.” And after Representative Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, said it was “clear” that Mr. Trump cared about rooting out corruption in Ukraine, Representative Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, scoffed: “The president never brings up corruption.”

It is never mentioned that the transcript does, in fact, show the president asking Zelenskiy to do him a “favor.” Shear does not concede that Swalwell is right—corruption is not mentioned once, though Joe Biden and his son are. Instead, the facts of the case are subsumed by a “he said, he said” brawl, in which both parties are given equal weight. A story about Democratic lawmakers attempting to hold the president accountable in the face of wildly false claims from Republicans is depicted as yet another partisan scrum, a cynical shoving match between equally opportunistic foes.