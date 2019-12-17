How the GOP Bamboozled The New York Times’ Politics Desk

When it comes to impeachment, no one with a brain is disputing the facts of the case: Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, using the president’s power over American foreign policy to target a political rival and influence the 2020 election. To suggest otherwise is either to knowingly obfuscate the issue at hand or to appear brain-dead—the latter being the new default mode of the politics desk of The New York Times.

On Friday, the paper published an article by White House correspondent Michael Shear that stated that Democrats and Republicans were living in “different impeachment realities.” With neither party able to agree on “basic facts,” Shear was at a loss. Taking the GOP’s conspiracy theories and bald lies at face value, all he could say was that impeachment had devolved into an “intensely partisan” and “very divisive” fight, with “both sides” sensing that “political vandalism” had taken place.



Never mind that one of these realities is, well, reality. More to the point: The Times seems incapable of grasping that the Republican Party does, in fact, live in the same reality as everyone else but is doing everything in its power to get media outlets like the Times to turn a straightforward story of presidential wrongdoing into a story about extreme partisanship. Impeachment, in the Times’ style of both-sides reporting, becomes yet another game, a way for the red and blue teams to square off once more.



Just look at the way Shear frames the disagreements between the two sides: