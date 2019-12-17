How the GOP Bamboozled The New York Times’s Politics Desk

Representative Hank Johnson, Democrat of Georgia, described Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine one way, saying it “shows that the president tried to get President Zelensky to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.” His Republican colleague, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, saw it differently: “We saw the call transcript, and there is no conditionality.” And after Representative Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, said it was “clear” that Mr. Trump cared about rooting out corruption in Ukraine, Representative Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, scoffed: “The president never brings up corruption.”

It is never mentioned that the transcript does, in fact, show the president asking Zelenskiy to do him a “favor.” Shear does not concede that Swalwell is right—corruption is not mentioned once, though Joe Biden and his son are. Instead, the facts of the case are subsumed by a he said-he said brawl in which both parties are given equal weight. A story about Democratic lawmakers attempting to hold the president accountable in the face of wildly false claims from Republicans is depicted as yet another partisan scrum, a cynical shoving match between equally opportunistic foes.

This story was the latest example of how “asymmetric polarization”—the idea that Republicans have become more extreme than Democrats—has short-circuited the mainstream media’s ability to do extremely basic analytical reporting. Outlets like the Times are disposed toward neutral reporting that depends on assuming that their subjects are operating in good faith and telling the truth. The fact that the president and his party rarely do has caused a total breakdown of their political coverage, and the result is a bunch of blue-chip reporters publicly shrugging their shoulders like the dumbest guys in the room.

Shear is not wrong that the two parties cannot agree on basic facts, or that the impeachment inquiry has been divisive. But that is the whole point of the GOP’s squid-ink strategy. Republicans have warped the record, told all kinds of lies, and insisted that this open-and-shut case was cooked up as a partisan witch hunt. There is no meaningful equivalence between the way that Republicans have behaved during the inquiry and the way Democrats have. The Times has privileged performing fairness over reporting fairly.



The Times isn’t the only outlet guilty of this (though it is the most prestigious). As the Columbia Journalism Review’s Jon Allsop wrote, “When it comes to much impeachment coverage, bothsidesism isn’t the beginning and end of the problem, but part of our broader reflex to frame contentious political stories around the concept of partisanship.” Too many mainstream news outlets have oriented themselves as neutral arbiters of an endless war between Democrats and Republicans. Both parties are given equal time and credulous treatment. Having given itself over to refereeing partisan squabbles, the national press frequently loses touch with the actual story. Everything ends up in the same place, the latest example of bickering in do-nothing Washington—another storyline that favors the burn-it-all-down GOP of the Trump era.

