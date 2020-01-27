Beyond the Growth Gospel

The presentation at the Belvédère comes to an end in a thread of unordered thoughts about repair cafés in transition towns and lessons we can take from the Brazilian favelas about how to live low-tech. “We face a very powerful enemy,” De Decker concludes. “I don’t have all the answers.” The group disperses, and I wander back to Can Decreix alone, stopping for a coffee at the Hôtel Bistrot La Dorade in the center of Cerbère. This is an unauthorized mission. Visitors to the home of degrowth, François tells me, usually give up all their addictions: coffee, cigarettes, drugs, the internet, sugar, salt. The café owner, dressed in thick-strap flip-flops, denim cutoff jeans, and a loose white T-shirt saying G-STAR RAW, places the change for my coffee on the table with a flick of the wrist and says, “Hop là!” I find something oddly reassuring about this banal transactional exchange. The town’s regular parade of humanity passes before me: drunks getting on it at noon, young tough guys in doorways sucking at cigarettes, wealthy white retirees out shopping for bottled water in knee supports, their skin clammy and brown like damp lamb. The café owner asks me how my day is going, and I tell him I’ve been up at the Belvédère. He remarks that the Belvédère was the first building in the world to be made with reinforced concrete.

We all know that our time to stabilize the climate is short. But in the supposed battle between the Green New Deal left and degrowthers, there’s only one side that seeks, in any meaningful sense, to stabilize the climate with anything like the required urgency. In its critique of economism and rejection of technocratic business as usual, in the exhortation of its proponents to think critically about what we as a species really want, degrowth contains much that I find theoretically compelling. But the movement has surprisingly little to say on renewable energy, the result of a latent hostility to techno-scientific innovation, and the idea that billions, within the next decade, will voluntarily embrace degrowth at a sufficient scale to arrest global heating is unrealistic. Even its most ardent defenders concede that genuine degrowth—which means real, Can Decreix-grade upheaval to daily life, not just fewer steaks or car trips every year—will not materialize under present economic and social conditions. Latouche is typically forthright on this question: “Degrowth society cannot emerge from the iron corset of scarcity, needs, economic calculation, and homo æconomicus.” His meaning is what the experience of Can Decreix makes plain: that a life of pure degrowth is logically impossible in this world, indeed that the preconditions for degrowth society do not yet exist. Any attempts to institute degrowth from above will be seen as an intolerable offense to human dignity and well-being, so long as the rest of civilization is hitched to the train of economic expansion—whether capitalist, socialist, or otherwise.

Not even François can avoid compromising himself through contact with the world as it is. The degrowth he practices at Can Decreix is necessarily a diluted form of the ideal, dependent as it is on the structures and economies of the very system degrowth hopes to supersede. There’s an additional irony here, which is that virtually no degrowther wants to put down roots in the home of degrowth, though François’s partner, Alexandra Guerri, lives with him in the austere precincts of Can Decreix. Other degrowth sympathizers have joined François at the encampment in the eight years since its foundation, but they have not stayed; today he continues alone. De Decker returns to Barcelona shortly after his business at the Belvédère is concluded; other summer school speakers appear in Can Decreix for a day or two and then scuttle back to the city. If the defining property of utopia is that it’s nowhere (the word’s meaning in Greek), it’s perhaps appropriate that this utopia has attracted no one. “I feel isolated with this practice here,” François tells me on my first night at Can Decreix. “It’s a struggle to convince people about this way of life. The idea was to do something collective, but now it’s just me. Few people are willing to try something else with flowing and a new way of living.” This is no surprise. Even a hair shirt worn voluntarily is uncomfortable. Le Guin once described the anarchist lunar colony she puts at the center of The Dispossessed, the fiction that everyone here is reading, as an “ambiguous utopia.” A similar description seems apt for the home of degrowth.