Beyond the Growth Gospel

Degrowth has been described by its own proponents, variously, as a “research program,” “no more than a heuristically activating slogan,” and a concept that “defies a single definition.” To speak of degrowth in the singular is probably incorrect; it’s now possible to speak of multiple degrowths, an inevitable by-product of the movement’s success. Opinions on the role of experts and the importance of political action within the degrowth community vary, sometimes viciously. For every Jason Hickel, who thinks degrowth can win the war of the economic models and materialize through pollution taxes, redistribution, and other figments of sensible policymaking, there’s a Serge Latouche presenting degrowth as a movement geared toward “exiting the economy,” an absolute break with the imperium of economics and rationalistic governance. For every attempt to organize degrowth into a coalition for concrete political action, there’s a figure like François, who’s skeptical of electoralism, or the ambient fatalism that “planned degrowth is not politically possible,” as researcher Giorgos Kallis has written, to contend with. Reading the literature most often cited as essential to understanding degrowth, one gets the overwhelming sense of a school of thought traversing an intellectual puberty, trying to understand itself, rather than a political movement ready for active mobilization in the realm of everyday struggle.

This is why the conflict over degrowth on the left, the subject of furious daily battle online, is much exaggerated. In the standard account of this conflict, degrowthers are pitted against leftists and environmentalists of a modernizing bent—a broad spectrum encompassing pro-growth Green New Dealers, automation-loving “luxury communists,” and techno-futurists. These “eco-modernists” believe that a global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, along with measures to address economic inequality, will arrest the climate crisis and allow us to continue living large, with levels of material comfort and prosperity similar to or greater than those we enjoy today. Technological substitution, in this view, will lead GDP growth to decouple from resource use and emissions. Degrowthers reject this meliorist outlook, arguing that “green growth” is a mirage. The problem for them is not that growth is insufficiently green or inclusive or in touch with its own feelings; the problem is growth itself. Only by undoing our addiction to growth and reducing the “throughput”—energy, materials, and waste flows—of the global economy, degrowthers argue, will we find a sustainable long-term basis for human life on Earth. Technical fixes won’t cut it, and neither will the grand leftist romance of “industrial policy.” There is no alternative: We must live with less. Framing the debate this way presents a contest of hypotheses: The eco-modernists believe we can innovate our way to a climate solution; the degrowthers think that only a rapid mass transition to simpler ways of life will do. Both, either, or neither of these hypotheses could be correct. But the two camps actually want different things.

The presentation at the Belvédère comes to an end in a thread of unordered thoughts about repair cafés in transition towns and lessons we can take from the Brazilian favelas about how to live low-tech. “We face a very powerful enemy,” De Decker concludes. “I don’t have all the answers.” The group disperses, and I wander back to Can Decreix alone, stopping for a coffee at the Hôtel Bistrot La Dorade in the center of Cerbère. This is an unauthorized mission. Visitors to the home of degrowth, François tells me, usually give up all their addictions: coffee, cigarettes, drugs, the internet, sugar, salt. The café owner, dressed in thick-strap flip-flops, denim cutoff jeans, and a loose white T-shirt saying G-STAR RAW, places the change for my coffee on the table with a flick of the wrist and says, “Hop là!” I find something oddly reassuring about this banal transactional exchange. The town’s regular parade of humanity passes before me: drunks getting on it at noon, young tough guys in doorways sucking at cigarettes, wealthy white retirees out shopping for bottled water in knee supports, their skin clammy and brown like damp lamb. The café owner asks me how my day is going, and I tell him I’ve been up at the Belvédère. He remarks that the Belvédère was the first building in the world to be made with reinforced concrete.

We all know that our time to stabilize the climate is short. But in the supposed battle between the Green New Deal left and degrowthers, there’s only one side that seeks, in any meaningful sense, to stabilize the climate with anything like the required urgency. In its critique of economism and rejection of technocratic business as usual, in the exhortation of its proponents to think critically about what we as a species really want, degrowth contains much that I find theoretically compelling. But the movement has surprisingly little to say on renewable energy, the result of a latent hostility to techno-scientific innovation, and the idea that billions, within the next decade, will voluntarily embrace degrowth at a sufficient scale to arrest global heating is unrealistic. Even its most ardent defenders concede that genuine degrowth—which means real, Can Decreix-grade upheaval to daily life, not just fewer steaks or car trips every year—will not materialize under present economic and social conditions. Latouche is typically forthright on this question: “Degrowth society cannot emerge from the iron corset of scarcity, needs, economic calculation, and homo æconomicus.” His meaning is what the experience of Can Decreix makes plain: that a life of pure degrowth is logically impossible in this world, indeed that the preconditions for degrowth society do not yet exist. Any attempts to institute degrowth from above will be seen as an intolerable offense to human dignity and well-being, so long as the rest of civilization is hitched to the train of economic expansion—whether capitalist, socialist, or otherwise.