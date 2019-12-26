The Kids Profiling Every Single Child Killed by Guns

One hundred words may be brief, but each profile relied on unearthing a good deal of detail, which grieving families were sometimes reluctant or unable to provide. Even when they memorialized their children online, parents didn’t always write much about the children themselves. “You see a lot of things like, ‘She was my little ray of sunshine’—stuff like that,” Lewis said.

Kahn told me she had expected to be assigned pieces about children “involved in someone else’s gunfire,” so she was surprised at how many of her subjects had died by accidentally shooting themselves. (The Trace decided to exclude suicides in its reporting, as well as police-involved shootings and incidents in which the child who died had also killed someone else.) Many of those accidental shootings were by very young children, whose brief lives could be especially difficult to render. “It’s kind of hard to write about somebody if they’re five,” Lewis explained. “They have no personal outlet.” To write about babies, the students had to rely solely on information from their families, or photographs.

This summer, many of the students were assigned to write about children who appeared to have essentially disappeared from public view. GVA’s entries led to tiny items in local papers; there were no memorials, no social media accounts, no hashtags. Even Paron, the project supervisor, was surprised at how hard some of the profiles were proving to be to complete. “It was like, wow, this is really, really hard to find somebody,” she said. Students were calling funeral homes and coroner’s offices to try to get family contacts, reaching out to precincts for police reports, filing FOIA requests for death certificates, and posting furiously in local Facebook groups. As a last resort, The Trace sometimes assigned one of its own reporters as a mentor to help look for family or legal records using Lexis Nexis or Westlaw.