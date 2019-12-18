The Truth Is, Donald Trump Wants No Part of This

Trump framed the letter as a closing argument of sorts, one aimed at not only House lawmakers but also future generations of Americans. “While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record,” he wrote. “One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.”

It was an unusual tone for Trump, who rarely seems to contemplate his legacy or place in American history. The rest of the letter was more true to form. Trump characterizes the impeachment process and its backers as everything but criminal and treasonous. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American democracy,” he said.

The letter is six pages long. It would be half that length if Trump removed the personal insults aimed at Pelosi and her colleagues. He offers a litany of complaints: Democrats, he says, have “developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome,” they “view democracy as [their] enemy” and have “decided to disgrace our country still further” instead of “putting our country first.” Many House Republicans made similar points in their floor speeches on Wednesday, assailing Democrats for orchestrating what they described as an illegitimate, partisan process.