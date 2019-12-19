Tom Perez’s Preposterous Debate Rules

“I do think that the debate rules have been deeply destructive to the field and to my campaign. It has made it hard to raise money because people view the debates as sort of a proxy for success.”

The speaker was Colorado Senator Michael Bennet during an interview with me in Washington last week. But the same could have been said by fellow exiles from Thursday night’s debate stage: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

In an impressive feat for a party that prides itself on its diversity, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’s rigid debate rules have rejected both African American candidates still in the race and the only Latino contender; Andrew Yang will be the only non-white candidate on the stage tonight in Los Angeles. At a time when most Democratic voters are still working through their candidate lists with the avidity of a six-year-old before Christmas, the DNC has turned otherwise serious contenders into political un-persons.

On the surface, the rules to qualify for this week’s debate seem reasonable: at least four-percent support in four qualifying national polls and 200,000 individual donors. But it has resulted in candidates obsessing about polls months before anyone votes and, to meet the DNC’s arbitrary donor threshold, running Facebook ads trolling for $1 contributions.