The Tangled Politics of Bombshell

And so Kelly found herself in a new and uncomfortable position. She had made powerful enemies in Trump and his fevered fan base; his supporters sent her death threats. To them, and even to some liberals, her question to Trump proved she’d taken on a new identity: that of a feminist. Vanity Fair called her “an improbable feminist icon,” and at The Washington Post, Colby Itkowitz praised her for proving “that she doesn’t take well to bullies.” But by the time of the incident, as Bombshell shows, Kelly herself had comfortably filled the role of right-wing propagandist for years. Her infamous Santa segment—on which she insisted that Santa is white and could not be black—plays briefly in one scene, as Fox men speculate about her loyalties. She was one of the bullies, and it was a lucrative job.

When a sexual harassment scandal hits the network, this conflict comes to a head. Kelly faces a difficult choice for a woman whose primary loyalty appears to be to herself: She has to pick a side. This is the tension running through Bombshell, a slick production that never quite seems to know what to do with its confounding subjects. Will the Kelly who decided to challenge Trump resurface and help take down Roger Ailes, or will her ideology and her instinct for self-preservation claim the day? The dilemma is much stranger than the filmmakers seem to realize. How does someone who spent years wielding her platform against vulnerable people respond to any call for solidarity? What elevates a person’s fight against gender oppression above rudimentary self-interest? To tell this story, the film has to reckon with the political incoherence intrinsic to the professional ambitions of right-wing women, who believe they should be treated equally, while deriding the hopes and demands that others make for equality.

To tell this story, the film has to reckon with the political incoherence intrinsic to the professional ambitions of right-wing women.

Bombshell does not relay this conundrum very well. The film’s moral complications are almost completely limited to Kelly’s story line. As foils, it brings in Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who sues Ailes over sexual harassment, and Kayla (Margot Robbie), a composite character who exists mostly to suffer. Kelly has climbed the top of Fox Mountain, but Carlson is on her way out, and Kayla is a newcomer, all fresh-faced ambition and zealotry. “I’m a big influencer in the Jesus space,” she boasts, in hopes of a promotion. (She gets it.) Of the three, Kidman plays Carlson as a straightforward hero. Her main challenge is to communicate the supposed tension between Carlson’s brains and conviction, and her wispy beauty-queen affect. To Robbie falls the burden of depicting the psychological fallout of Ailes’s predation, and so Kayla remains sympathetic. Her political views are never really explored, and she has no career misdeeds to sully her reputation. Theron has probably the most difficult job of all, and she seems to relish the challenge: She disappears so completely into Kelly’s demeanor that the result is physically unsettling. Theron doesn’t play Kelly as though she’s a hero, but as though there’s something admirable about her steely will.