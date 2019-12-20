The Tangled Politics of Bombshell

Within its first 15 minutes, Bombshell, Jay Roach’s new film about the downfall of Roger Ailes, asks us to believe something incredible: that Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron) cares about the truth. When the former Fox News anchor challenges Donald Trump over his history of sexism during a Republican debate in 2015, she does it because she believes his comments matter. No one can dissuade her. Not even a bout of stomach flu can keep her from going on air. She walks out onto the debate stage the perfect Fox personality: primped and perfect, ready for Trump to take her at least half as seriously as she takes herself.

He does not. In case years of Trump scandals and sins have forced the Kelly incident from memory, here is a reminder: The future president dismissed her questions and then erupted. Trump raged for days, on Twitter and on TV. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes,” he complained to CNN’s Don Lemon. “Blood coming out of her wherever.” Trump would later insist that he had referred to Kelly’s nose, but his real meaning was clear enough to everyone else. He’s the sort of sexist to whom all women are period-crazed loons.

And so Kelly found herself in a new and uncomfortable position. She had made powerful enemies in Trump and his fevered fan base; his supporters sent her death threats. To them, and even to some liberals, her question to Trump proved she’d taken on a new identity: that of a feminist. Vanity Fair called her “an improbable feminist icon,” and at The Washington Post, Colby Itkowitz praised her for proving “that she doesn’t take well to bullies.” But by the time of the incident, as Bombshell shows, Kelly herself had comfortably filled the role of right-wing propagandist for years. Her infamous Santa segment—on which she insisted that Santa is white and could not be black—plays briefly in one scene, as Fox men speculate about her loyalties. She was one of the bullies, and it was a lucrative job.

When a sexual harassment scandal hits the network, this conflict comes to a head. Kelly faces a difficult choice for a woman whose primary loyalty appears to be to herself: She has to pick a side. This is the tension running through Bombshell, a slick production that never quite seems to know what to do with its confounding subjects. Will the Kelly who decided to challenge Trump resurface and help take down Roger Ailes, or will her ideology and her instinct for self-preservation claim the day? The dilemma is much stranger than the filmmakers seem to realize. How does someone who spent years wielding her platform against vulnerable people respond to any call for solidarity? What elevates a person’s fight against gender oppression above rudimentary self-interest? To tell this story, the film has to reckon with the political incoherence intrinsic to the professional ambitions of right-wing women, who believe they should be treated equally, while deriding the hopes and demands that others make for equality.