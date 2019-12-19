Don’t Withhold the Articles of Impeachment

Withholding the articles would allow the Senate to evade its constitutional duty to sit in judgment of Trump’s misconduct.

It’s understandable that Trump’s critics want those witnesses to testify under oath. But this would be a foolhardy way to secure their testimony. Withholding the articles would allow the Senate to evade its constitutional duty to sit in judgment of Trump’s misconduct. It would make it harder, not easier, for Americans to hear the case against the president. It would turn what should be a substantive discussion of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors into a mundane procedural debate, just as Trump’s allies have sought all along. And it would vindicate the White House’s claim that Trump’s impeachment was a partisan stunt instead of a legitimate constitutional process.

Championing this tactic is Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and an informal adviser to House Democrats on impeachment. He laid out the case in a Washington Post op-ed on Monday, in response to statements by top Republican senators, who called for a quick, perfunctory trial held in lockstep with the White House’s wishes. “This option needs to be taken seriously now that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his intention to conduct not a real trial but a whitewash, letting the president and his legal team call the shots,” he wrote.

There is no reason to doubt Tribe’s reading of the Constitution. As a practical matter, the House must still pass a resolution naming some of its members as managers, who would act as the prosecutors in the Senate trial. In 1998, House Republicans passed the resolution naming 13 managers on the same day that they approved two articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton. Those managers, once chosen, formally transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, kick-starting the constitutional process there. No managers, no transmission, no trial.