Don’t Withhold the Articles of Impeachment

The House of Representatives took a historic step this week by approving two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Now the House’s leaders are mulling an unprecedented next step: withholding those articles from the Senate—and effectively blocking the president’s trial there—as leverage in negotiations over the rules for that trial. Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that she might go that route in a press conference after Wednesday’s vote, and other top House Democrats voiced support for the possibility.

“We will make our decision as to when we are going to send it when we see what they are doing on the Senate side,” Pelosi told reporters. “So far, we have not seen anything that looks fair to us.” One day earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a request to hear testimony from four witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, during the trial. Neither of the two men testified before the House during its impeachment inquiry.

Withholding the articles would allow the Senate to evade its constitutional duty to sit in judgment of Trump’s misconduct.

It’s understandable that Trump’s critics want those witnesses to testify under oath. But this would be a foolhardy way to secure their testimony. Withholding the articles would allow the Senate to evade its constitutional duty to sit in judgment of Trump’s misconduct. It would make it harder, not easier, for Americans to hear the case against the president. It would turn what should be a substantive discussion of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors into a mundane procedural debate, just as Trump’s allies have sought all along. And it would vindicate the White House’s claim that Trump’s impeachment was a partisan stunt instead of a legitimate constitutional process.

Championing this tactic is Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and an informal advisor to House Democrats on impeachment. He laid out the case in a Washington Post op-ed on Monday in response to statements by top Republican senators, who called for a quick, perfunctory trial held in lockstep with the White House’s wishes. “This option needs to be taken seriously now that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his intention to conduct not a real trial but a whitewash, letting the president and his legal team call the shots,” he wrote.