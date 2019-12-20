The End of the Ideas Primary

With Booker’s campaign fading, Warren is effectively the last of this gang standing, and her recent strategy suggests the Democratic Party’s drive leftward has been paused.

That ended, more or less, with Warren’s retreat from supporting Medicare for All to backing a public option plan fastened to a promise—or a prayer—to attempt Medicare for All late in her first term. It was a notable concession to the center from a candidate who has rooted her campaign in her ability to offer an array of new progressive policy ideas. In truth, most of the candidates made similar offerings—Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand spent the better part of the last three years introducing a steady stream of proposals and statements well to the left of what was the Democratic Party’s ideological center in 2016. A federal job guarantee and reparations are now ideas that serious Democratic candidates can float, thanks to the hopes these candidates had for competing with Sanders for a share of progressive Democrats. With Booker’s campaign fading, Warren is effectively the last of this gang standing, and her recent strategy suggests the Democratic Party’s drive leftward has been paused.

This is largely Pete Buttigieg’s doing. The South Bend mayor has raised doubts about Warren, Medicare for All, and progressivism among the Democratic rank and file. “Right now, I think we’re being offered a false choice,” he said Thursday night. “You either have to go all the way to the extreme or it’s business as usual. Yes, we must deliver big ideas and yes, taxes on wealthy individuals and on corporations are going to have to go up. We can also be smart about the promises we’re making.” Being smart, for Buttigieg, means, among other things, means-testing free college admission. “If you’re in that top 10 percent, how about you pay your own tuition and we save those dollars for something else that we could spend them on that would make a big difference?” Sanders made an admirable case for universality in response to this—“people are sick and tired of filling out forms,” he said memorably—but Buttigieg’s framing of the issue has been and will continue to be echoed by the press.

We’re in at least the fifth act of Democratic centrism, and Buttigieg seems poised to lead it no matter how well he does in the primary.

One of his bolder rhetorical moves might also catch on. “We’ve got to break out of the Washington mind-set,” he said at one point, “that measures the bigness of an idea by how many trillions of dollars it adds to the budget or the boldness of an idea by how many fellow Americans it can antagonize.” The implication here is that Medicare for All and other bold progressive policy ideas—having arrived in the Democratic mainstream practically yesterday—should now be considered part of the old Washington consensus. There was some truth to this when centrist Democrats said the same a generation ago—there really had been an era of big government for Clinton to declare to be “over”—although Reagan had already done most of the job. Moderation has seemed shiny and new to party elites ever since. We’re in at least the fifth act of Democratic centrism, and Buttigieg seems poised to lead it no matter how well he does in the primary.