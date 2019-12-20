The People vs. Richard Jewell

It’s my own fault that I could not, until recently, recall the name of the person who planted a bomb in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics; it’s also my own fault that I couldn’t say whether that case had been solved. It has: The bomber was Eric Rudolph, and if I ever knew that he had also planted bombs at a lesbian bar and two abortion clinics (I hardly need to spell out his motives) I had forgotten. But I remembered the name Richard Jewell. Whose fault is that?

Jewell was the Olympics security guard who spotted Rudolph’s device, cleared the area, and alerted the authorities. He was hailed as a hero, until the FBI identified him as a possible suspect in the case. He was cleared after a few months but no matter: Jewell was convicted in the court of public opinion. He died eleven years later, at only 44. Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell dramatizes these events, less a biopic than a morality tale. Let’s set aside, for now, the question of what the moral is.

Eastwood’s film opens with crucial backstory: While working as a supply clerk at the Small Business Administration, Jewell met Watson Bryant, a lawyer who would later enter private practice and represent Jewell when he was under investigation. Paul Walter Hauser, as the titular character, lumbers onto screen, physically commanding if almost boyishly deferential to Bryant, played with irritating bombast by Sam Rockwell.

That the polished lawyer and the guy who stocked the office supplies would bond feels like artistic flourish but it’s not (Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair story, a source text for the film, is worth reading). It’s one of many true details in a saga that you’d be forgiven for thinking were Hollywood invention. Others include Jewell’s long-standing interest in law enforcement, his personal collection of guns, his blank demeanor. He sounds like our idea of the kind of guy who would plant a bomb. Maybe that idea needs revising.