The People vs. Richard Jewell

Eastwood’s film opens with crucial backstory: While working as a supply clerk at the Small Business Administration, Jewell met Watson Bryant, a lawyer who would later enter private practice and represent Jewell when he was under investigation. Paul Walter Hauser, as the titular character, lumbers onto screen, physically commanding if almost boyishly deferential to Bryant, played with irritating bombast by Sam Rockwell.

That the polished lawyer and the guy who stocked the office supplies would bond feels like artistic flourish, but it’s not (Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair story, a source text for the film, is worth reading). It’s one of many true details in a saga that you’d be forgiven for thinking was Hollywood invention. Others include Jewell’s long-standing interest in law enforcement, his personal collection of guns, his blank demeanor. He sounds like our idea of the kind of guy who would plant a bomb. Maybe that idea needs revising.

Eastwood is deft at the exposition—Jewell and Bryant’s meet-cute, then the introductions of the principal FBI agent, Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm), and the local reporter on the story, the late Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde). He’s worked in the business for more than half a century; Eastwood knows what he’s doing. You’re tense watching the crowd sequences and not just because you’re waiting for the bomb to go off. You’re bearing witness to a more innocent America—citizens joyously dancing the Macarena, documenting the moment on their digital cameras. There’s that particular revulsion of revisiting the fashions of the past (not yet distant enough to seem retro and chic) and the pathos of realizing that, though this all happened quite recently, it feels like ancient history. That’s how good Eastwood is: He’s selling us a vision of an ideal past, perhaps arguing that this was the moment it all went wrong. It’s hogwash, but it’s well done.