Could America’s Founders Have Imagined This?

The Federalist framers of the Constitution understood that it was vital to endow the new government they created with broad powers, but they recognized that this grant itself posed great danger. It was for precisely this reason that the Constitution was built on a system of check and balances. By creating coequal branches of government, the Framers hoped that “ambition would be made to counter-act ambition.”

These words, quoted by Pelosi’s colleague Congressmen Adam Schiff, point to the Founding generation’s Enlightenment faith in the human capacity for rational self-interest. Each of the three coequal parts of our government, the Founders believed, would seek to preserve its powers and authority, and the new Constitution thus would offer a means of checking the designs of demagogues and the sycophants and rogues who followed their lead.

The Founders were not naïve; they expected politics to be contentious. Alexander Hamilton, hardly the most optimistic figure in the Founding generation, captured the minimal requirements for the nation to preserve its Constitution and freedom when he reminded Americans there was “a portion of virtue and honor among mankind, which may be a reasonable foundation of confidence.” Too much faith in humanity, Hamilton recognized, leads to anarchy; too little, to tyranny. In Hamilton’s view, “This supposition of universal venality in human nature is little less an error in political reasoning, than the supposition of universal rectitude.” In other words, the Founders didn’t believe in extraordinary virtue as a foundation for government, but they did put faith in reason and rational self-interest.